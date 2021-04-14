The NC State baseball team defeated North Carolina A&T at home Wednesday night 10-4. The nonconference win marked the Wolfpack sixth straight victory.
The Pack’s (15-11) starting pitcher, freshman lefty Chris Villaman (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K), was dealing for the third game in a row. On just 65 pitches in six innings, Villaman cruised through the Aggies (9-24) lineup with ease. Last week's ACC pitcher of the week was pitching to contact and pounding the strike zone all evening.
“I was just trying to fill up the strike zone and let my defense work,” Villaman said.
Offensively, sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough (3-5, 3 RBI, HR) led NC State. He was a single away from the cycle, collecting three of NC State’s 12 hits.
“Consistency is what you get from Tyler McDonough,” said NC State head coach Elliott Avent. “He loves this game and nobody outworks Tyler as far as hustle and coming to the ballpark ready to play everyday.”
The Wolfpack bats came out firing in the first inning, scoring four runs. Junior left fielder Jonny Butler (2-4, 3 RBI, HR) ripped a three-run home run over the right field wall to give NC State the lead. Later in the frame, sophomore third baseman Vojtech Mensik (1-4, RBI) hit an RBI single up the middle scoring junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum (2-5).
NC State added another run in the second inning on an RBI double off the left-center field wall from McDonough, scoring junior first baseman Austin Murr (1-2, 3 BB).
McDonough came up in the fourth inning and crushed a two-run home run to left field to give NC State a 7-0 lead.
“I was just trying to see the ball well,” McDonough said. “I was sitting on a fastball all night.”
North Carolina A&T got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Zach McLean hit a solo home run to left field.
In the sixth inning, NC State tacked on three more runs. It started with an RBI single from freshman shortstop Jose Torres (1-4, RBI, HBP), scoring sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (0-2, 2 BB). NC State ran first and third steal plays twice later in the inning to push its lead to 10-1.
In the seventh inning with freshman right-handed pitcher Garrett Payne (1.0 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB) in the game North Carolina A&T added two runs on a passed ball and an RBI-groundout to second base.
In the eighth inning with freshman left-handed pitcher Tristan Sipple (1.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER, K) pitching, the Aggies scored their fourth and final run on an RBI groundout.
“We’re searching for freshman to deepen that bullpen, because with the absence of [junior left-handed pitcher] Canaan Silver and [sophomore right-handed pitcher] Baker Nelson, it's been offly tough out there,” Avent said.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Coby Ingle (1.0 IP, K) entered the game in the ninth inning and threw a perfect inning to end the game.
NC State will be back in action on Friday, April 16 when it travels to South Bend, Indiana to take on No. 10 Notre Dame in a three-game series. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be streamed online on the ACC Network Extra.