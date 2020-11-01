The NC State men’s soccer team earned its first point of the season Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill with a 0-0 draw after two overtimes against No. 5 North Carolina. In an uneventful match, each team's goalkeepers including redshirt junior Leon Krapf only had to make two saves.
The Wolfpack (0-5-1) still remains in last place in the ACC Atlantic but the draw against the Tar Heels (2-1-2) is an improvement on the 1-0 loss the team suffered at the hands of its rival early this season during an exhibition game.
Junior forward Kuda Muskwe and freshman forward Pau Palacin had the shots on goal for the Wolfpack .
Each team threatened at times but both struggled to put shots on goal. The Wolfpack had 10 shots, while the Tar Heels one-upped it with 11 but each only found the target twice.
NC State struggled throughout the match of staying onside, being drawn off by the Tar Heel defense six times. The Wolfpack also committed 16 fouls compared to the Tar Heel’s nine.
North Carolina threatened to snatch a late winner in the first overtime period but the post bailed the Wolfpack out on two separate occasions..
NC State will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Dail Soccer Field against No. 3 Wake Forest for its last regular season match of the year. The Wolfpack will look to avenge a 4-1 loss from earlier this season in Winston Salem.