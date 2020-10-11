After a loss to the Navy Midshipmen last week, Wolfpack rifle came out strong this weekend against North Georgia. The Wolfpack (1-1, 0-1 GARC) continued its five-game winning streak against the Nighthawks (0-1) in Reynolds Coliseum Sunday 4673-4590.
The Wolfpack win, with an aggregate score of 4673, ties for the program’s third-highest score in its history. Additionally, the Pack notched its highest ever score in October.
Sophomore Addy Burrow continued her high performance, with 585 in the smallbore and 592 in air rifle, placing first in both categories, as well as being the highest aggregate scorer of the day with a 1177. She was able to beat her career best in smallbore, which she achieved with a 584 last week.
The Wolfpack held the top three scores in smallbore. In addition to Burrow, sophomore Makenzie Sheffield had a career-best 584, placing second in that category, and junior Emily Fisher scored a 578 and finished third in smallbore.
Then, the Pack placed the top four scores in air rifle. Burrow and Fisher tied for first with scores of 592, redshirt freshman Travis Stockton was close behind in third with a 589 and Sheffield followed in fourth with a 585.
NC State had the top three aggregate scorers; Burrow and Fisher with 1170, and Sheffield with 1169. Also of note, freshman Ben Salas placed seventh overall with 1136.
The Wolfpack looks toward Saturday, Oct. 24 when it competes against Akron in Reynolds Coliseum.