It was a wet afternoon to play ball at Dail Softball Stadium, but while the downpour meant there wouldn’t be a full game of softball, the rain didn’t stop the game early enough to prevent the NC State bats from catching fire.
The NC State Wolfpack (5-2, 4-2 ACC) collected six walks and seven hits, including four doubles, in just five innings of play, defeating the Big South preseason favorite Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) 4-1.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Sydney Nester got her first two strikeouts of the afternoon in the top of the first inning, but not before letting two Bulldogs get on base. With runners for Gardner-Webb on second and third base, Nester forced a popup to get out of the jam and end the inning. After struggling early in the inning, Nester seemed to get into her rhythm, getting two more strikeouts in the second inning and letting no one on base in the second and third innings.
The Wolfpack needed Nester’s no-hit stuff to start out the game, because the NC State bats were originally lethargic. Aside from a stand-up double from redshirt senior outfielder Angie Rizzi in the first, NC State failed to get any meaningful offense going. That all changed when redshirt junior catcher Sam Sack got a leadoff double in the third, sparking a torrent of Wolfpack hits that loaded the bases for Rizzi when she returned to the plate. Rizzi connected on a pitch, bringing two NC State players home to give the Wolfpack a 2-0 lead.
While Nester kept the Gardner-Webb bats at bay for the first three innings, the Bulldogs threatened to score in the top of the fourth inning. With runners on first and second base, but also two outs, Gardner-Webb looked certain to get on the scoreboard with a shot to deep center field. That was until Rizzi ran full speed and snatched the ball over her head, ending the inning and making one of the plays of the season.
When NC State came back, it took advantage of the great defensive play by Rizzi by adding to its lead. Redshirt senior outfielder Tatyana Forbes doubled to bring in a run, and instead of potentially tying the game, Gardner-Webb found itself in a 3-0 hole. The Rizzi catch only kept the Bulldogs off the scoresheet for one inning however, and a single that eked out of the infield was enough to bring a Gardner-Webb player home from second. As soon as the Bulldogs got within two however, NC State restored its three-run advantage, courtesy of an RBI double from redshirt junior infielder Randi Farricker in the bottom of the fifth.
It was then when the tarps rolled out to signal the end of the game, but the damage had already been done. In only five innings, NC State racked up four runs on 2021 Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year Brooke Perry. If not for the rain and the ten Wolfpack runners left on base, this score line could have better represented how lopsided this game was.
NC State will continue its series against Gardner-Webb with a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Wolfpack’s first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will take place at Dail Softball Stadium. Both games can be seen digitally on ACCNX.