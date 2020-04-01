When you think of baseball, a few ideas may spring to mind: large green fields, the crack of a bat, the seventh-inning stretch and maybe a favorite player or two. Bowling must be one of the last things you might consider. After all, the sports are completely different; baseball is an industrialized evolution of cricket and the traditional English game of rounders. Bowling is an ancient sport, dating back to Egypt as early as 5000 B.C. Baseball is primarily played outdoors in competitive settings, like Major League Baseball. Bowling is most often played indoors in a casual setting, like your local bowling alley. The two sports are objectively incomparable.