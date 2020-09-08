NC State will be starting its men’s soccer season with all ACC schools, plus one match against Navy. This will be different than prior years, where the Pack would play multiple nonconference teams before facing rival teams like Duke and UNC.
This season will consist of two exhibition games, seven regular season games and the three-round ACC Tournament. Fans will not be allowed to attend games, at least through September, but should be able to watch them, though the TV schedule has yet to come out.
Duke
Sept. 11, Sept. 26, Oct. 9
The first game on Sept. 11 will be an exhibition at home and will kick off the start of soccer action in Raleigh. The next two will be official games, first in Durham on Sept. 26 and then at home on Oct. 9. Last year the Pack played the Blue Devils twice, once in the regular season, which ended with a tie, and then the Wolfpack upset then-No. 5 Duke 2-1 in the first round of the ACC Tournament last November, advancing the No. 12 Pack to the quarterfinals.
UNC
Sept. 19, Oct. 31
Both games against UNC will be in Chapel Hill, with only the Halloween matchup counting towards the regular season. Last year, the men’s soccer team only played UNC in exhibition, still beating them 2-1. The last official match was October 12, 2018, when the Pack won 1-0 at home.
Wake Forest
Oct. 2, Nov. 7
Both games against the Demon Deacons will be official and a part of the regular season. The first game on Oct. 2 will be at Wake Forest and the second on Nov. 7 will be in Raleigh to round out the regular season. The Wolfpack lost 3-1 to the Deacs last year, but with the return of redshirt junior goalkeeper Leon Krapf, who missed most of the 2019 season with an injury, NC State should have a better chance this year.
Navy
Oct. 18
The Wolfpack will be taking on Navy in Raleigh for their second matchup against in program history. The first game was on Oct 26, 2010 and resulted in a 2-1 Wolfpack victory. Last year, the blue and gold went 12-4-1 with a terrific season, but did not play any ACC teams. This game will serve as a typical out-of-conference matchup.
Clemson
Oct. 23
The fourth ACC team the Wolfpack will face will be a home game against Clemson, the only ACC team NC State doesn’t play twice, if you include exhibitions. Last year, Clemson was ranked No. 2 when the Pack was defeated 3-0 and was their last game of the regular season.
All regular-season games will be at 7 p.m. this season, with the ACC Tournament to be determined. The quarterfinals will be on Nov. 15, the semifinals on Nov. 18 and the championship game will be at WakeMed Park in Cary on Nov. 22.