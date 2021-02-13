Despite some impressive showings from individual athletes, NC State rifle’s aggregate score of 4653 was not enough to beat No. 11 Akron’s 4674.
Including the loss to the Zips, the Wolfpack ends its regular season on a four-match losing streak. The rifle team will prepare for the NCAA qualifiers coming up on Feb. 20.
Redshirt freshman Travis Stockton continued to excel, taking the top score of 594 on air rifle for the day and the top aggregate score for the Pack. He finished fourth on the day for aggregate but only 10th on smallbore.
Sophomore Makenzie Sheffield had the top score of the day for smallbore, where she scored a 587, followed by an 1164 aggregate, good for sixth of the day and second for the Pack. Her 587 on smallbore is a career best and the best score from an NC State athlete in nearly two seasons.
Freshman Ben Salas tied his personal best for smallbore at 576, which was good for second for the Pack and seventh on the day. His aggregate score was 1157.
The Pack will be preparing for the NCAA Qualifiers set to take place in Annapolis, Maryland. Both entire teams and individuals could be qualified for conference performance.