The No. 12 NC State women’s tennis team maintained its undefeated all-time record against Appalachian State, shellacking the Mountaineers (0-1) 7-0 on Sunday, Jan. 31 in the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. A week removed from its first loss of the season against Northwestern, the Pack dominated its in-state foes.
The Wolfpack (3-1) ran the table in the doubles matches, winning all three in the first set. Sophomore Lana Mavor and freshman Amelia Rajecki was the first duo to finish, winning the first set 6-0. The No. 16 tandem of senior Jaeda Daniel and fifth-year Adriana Reami followed up with a one-set victory by a score of 6-2. The No. 2 combo of fifth-year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith wrapped up the doubles section with another first-set win, 6-3.
The Wolfpack swept the singles matches as well. Mavor’s singles match was the only one of the first four to not feature a set shutout, but she secured the victory nonetheless by winning both sets of her match 6-1.
Daniel finished up next as she completed a two-set victory in her match, 6-0 and 6-2. No. 38 Reami won her match in similar fashion, 6-3 and 6-0. Senior Lexi Keberle swapped set scores with Reami to round out the first four singles matches, as she was victorious in two sets, 6-0 and 6-3.
The final two singles matches were a bit closer. Though senior Liz Norman also won in two sets, 6-2 and 6-2, Rajecki surrendered the most sets of any NC State player as she earned a comfortable two-set victory, 6-4 and 6-2. These final two singles victories ensured a shutout on the part of the Wolfpack, as it beat Appalachian State 7-0.
The Pack will continue its five-match homestand on Friday, Feb. 12 against Old Dominion, followed by a match with Tennessee the following day. The first serve will be at 1 p.m. against Old Dominion and noon against Tennessee.