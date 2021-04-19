Here in North Carolina, we have finally reached the milestone where all individuals ages 16 and higher are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. With this being said, NC State has encouraged all students, faculty and staff to schedule an appointment for their vaccine.
With this new phase of vaccination availability, vaccines should be focused on our athletes as well. Not only should athletes be encouraged to get vaccinated, but it should also be mandatory for the upcoming academic year.
Our student-athletes come into contact with dozens of people every day, including other athletes, coaches, trainers and opposing teams. With NC State student-athletes frequently traveling to compete, the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is higher for these individuals than for most other students.
There have been many complaints about not wanting athletes to “cut the line” for vaccines, but now that Gov. Roy Cooper has opened vaccination opportunities to all adults, athletes getting the vaccine should no longer be an idea but a requirement.
Not only would it preserve the health of our student-athletes but everyone around them as well. Our student-athletes are still a part of our student body and campus, so limiting their exposure would also limit the exposure of the University as a whole.
Most importantly, a vaccine requirement would be in the best interest of NC State Athletics. Eliminating COVID-19 athletics clusters would mean no more athletics shutdowns or quarantining of athletes, meaning games can be played on schedule with the full roster.
NC State’s football season is right around the corner, and as the largest revenue sport at the school, it is imperative that the Pack is able to play with a full roster to maximize revenue and team success. With such a large roster and close contact being inevitable, the risk of contracting the virus for our football team remains high.
Now that vaccines are here and available, there is no reason not to vaccinate our athletes. By pushing athletes to protect themselves against the virus, we may have a chance to return to normalcy for the 2021-22 sport seasons in a safe way.