As the injuries mount up in what has already been an unprecedented NFL season, new players — including some from NC State — have had to step into some big roles and contribute. Let’s look at how some Wolfpack alumni have fared in those roles in Week 11 of the NFL season.
Juston Burris, safety, Carolina Panthers
Shutting out an NFL team is rarely a one-man effort, but if it takes a village to prevent a team from putting points on the board, then Juston Burris was the chief of the Panthers defense that held the Detroit Lions to zero points last Sunday. Burris was everywhere for the Panthers in the game against the Lions, recording six tackles, including one for a loss, as well as two pass deflections.
Burris and the Carolina secondary held Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford to 178 yards and a 55% completion rate, and will look to use this game as a stepping stone for even more impressive performances.
Defense was dominating nearly EVERY play pic.twitter.com/Mg0Mh0WGsW— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 23, 2020
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
While this season for the Seahawks has been all about trying to “let Russ cook,” the game against the Arizona Cardinals was more of a slow broil for the former Super Bowl champion. Wilson didn’t have the gaudy numbers fans have been accustomed to expecting from him, but he did post an efficient 23 completions on 28 attempts for 197 yards and two touchdown passes, while also running 10 times for 42 yards. Whatever he did, it was enough for the Hawks to eke out a 28-21 decision against the red hot Cards.
Find yourself a hype man like @DangeRussWilson 🗣 pic.twitter.com/1ZPLYZy6Iv— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 20, 2020
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
The sidearm gunslinger from the class of 2004 once again proved he has plenty left in the tank when he went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and the potent Green Bay Packer offense. Rivers connected on 24 of his 36 pass attempts for 288 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. It went down to the wire for Rivers and the Colts, but a field goal in overtime gave Indianapolis the win 34-31.
Nifty throw. Nifty catch.📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/3aYWEo7PHj— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 22, 2020
Ryan Finley, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
After a devastating injury took Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow out of the game against the Washington Football Team, Finley took his place as the lead signal-caller. Now, Finley will get a chance to show that he’s either a long-term backup for the Bengals or potentially a starter elsewhere.
Finley didn’t do much in his short stint against the Washington Football Team, as he completed three of his 10 throws for 30 yards and an interception. But as he gets more first-team reps and gets a bigger role in the Cincinnati offense, expect him to make a few more appearances in the Pack Pros columns in the coming weeks.
Other notable performances
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb made an impact against the Miami Dolphins, collecting five tackles and a sack. Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling reeled in three catches for 55 yards, but most of those yards came on a long 47-yard reception. Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole didn’t see the field often, and he had only 36.5 yards per punt, but he did pin the Kansas City Chiefs inside the 20 once. New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught all three of his targets for 38 yards against the Houston Texans. Colts running back Hyheim Hines caught three passes for 31 yards.