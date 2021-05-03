The NC State track and field team had a busy weekend April 29-May 3, competing in four different meets over the course of five days. The Pack performed the best at the Duke Twilight, securing seven podium finishes.
North Florida Invite - April 29-30
In the first meet of the weekend, the Pack men secured three podium finishes, with the Pack women securing one.
Graduate student Cravont Charleston placed second in the men’s 200-meter race, with sophomore Henry Young placing 14th. Junior Cameron Murray placed ninth in the men’s 110-meter hurdles race. Junior Alan Alvarez, Charleston, senior Von Douglas and redshirt senior Junpai Dowdy placed second as a team in the men’s 4x100-meter relay.
Sophomore Chris Alexander placed seventh in the men’s long jump event, with Murray right behind him in eighth place. Alexander was able to secure first place in the men’s triple jump event.
For the women’s running events, graduate student Brandi Hughes placed 15th in the 400-meter hurdles race.
In the women’s long jump event, sophomore Jirah Sidberry placed 11th. Senior Michelle Cobb secured third in the women’s triple jump event, with Sidberry coming in 12th.
West Coast Relays - April 30
The Pack women shone at the West Coast Relays, with two first place finishes and one second place finish.
Junior Savannah Shaw came first in the women’s 1500-meter race, with freshman Katelyn Tuohy coming ninth in the women’s 1500-meter race invitational. In the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase invitational race, junior Hannah Steelman placed second, with junior Sarah LaTour finishing ninth.
Graduate student Elly Henes had an NCAA top-ten performance and placed first in the women’s 5000-meter invitational race, additionally earning her a personal best and beating the NC State record time in that race. Also in this race was redshirt senior Dominique Clairmonte, who placed 11th, and sophomore Kelsey Chmiel, who placed 19th.
Virginia Grand Prix - May 1
Junior Nate Kawalec reached a personal best in the men’s 5000-meter race, coming in 11th place. In the women’s 1500-meter race, redshirt senior Anna Vess came in fifth place with a season best time and sophomore Samantha Bush came in 11th place.
Duke Twilight - May 3
NC State secured seven podium finishes on May 3, with four for the women and three for the men.
In women’s field events, junior Kayla Beasley came fourth in the hammer throw. Sidberry secured a personal best and fifth place in the long jump. In the shot put event, sophomore Emily Shain placed fifth.
Douglas secured the only first place finish for the Pack at this meet in the men’s long jump event, with Alexander coming third behind him. Redshirt senior Tyson Fortenberry came in fifth place in the men’s discus throw.
For men’s track events, sophomore Kyle Durham came fifth in the 800-meter race. Redshirt senior Joe Bistritz, redshirt junior Ian Shanklin and graduate student JP Flavin all secured personal bests in the men’s 1500-meter race, coming in 11th, 14th and 21st, respectively. Sophomore Ben Verchick placed 27th in that race as well. Sophomore Henry Young came second in the 200-meter race to finish off the men’s track events.
Vess came in second place in the women’s 800-meter race with redshirt junior Nevada Mareno placing third right behind her. Senior Jada Griffin secured a personal best and third place in the 400-meter race. In the women’s 1500-meter race, sophomore Sam Bush placed sixth while graduate student Ryen Frazier came in 18th place.
Hughes and sophomore Ally Henson both had personal bests in the 100-meter hurdle race, with Hughes placing third and Henson placing sixth. Senior Alexis Postell had a season best performance in the 400-meter hurdle race, coming in third place. Hughes placed fifth behind Postell, with sophomore Caroline Lewis coming in seventh place.
Freshman Immunique Archie had two personal bests in the meet, with fifth place in the 100-meter race and eighth place in the 200-meter race. Freshman Mia D’Ambrosio placed sixth in the 200-meter to round out the women’s track events.
The NC State track and field team will be back in competition on May 13 to start the ACC Outdoor Championships.