Week 17 was not only the final week of the NFL regular season, but it was the last week in which all teams with former NC State players were in action. For some Pack Pros, the season came to an end, while for others, the season will last a little longer.
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Rivers completed 17 of his 27 pass attempts for 164 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Colts defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. His 164 pass yards are a season low for Rivers, who threw for under 200 yards for just the second time this season.
In his first year in Indianapolis after spending 16 seasons with the Chargers, Rivers has led the Colts to the playoffs after the team missed the postseason last year. Rivers also missed the playoffs last year after the Chargers went 5-11, but he has won a playoff game in each of his previous two appearances.
The Colts are the No. 7 seed in the AFC and will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Hines had two carries for 17 yards, caught six passes for 50 yards and returned four punts for 40 yards on Sunday. The Garner native is going to the playoffs for the second time in his three seasons in the NFL and he finished the regular season as the Colts’ leader in receptions with 63.
PLAYOFF BOUND BABY! Love this team and organization! Lets keep going 1-0 #ColtsNation— Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) January 4, 2021
Jacoby Brissett, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Brissett ran the ball two times on Sunday, picking up a first down on his first carry that ended up leading to a Colts field goal. After playing as the Colts’ starter most of last season due to the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, Brissett spent this season as a backup once again, but he has still played an important role in the Colts’ postseason run, picking up key first downs on QB sneaks. He is in the playoffs for the third time in his five-year career and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2017.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
Meyers has accounted for two touchdowns this season, though not in the way you might expect. He has now thrown two touchdown passes, the second of which came this past weekend on a toss to Cam Newton as the Patriots beat the New York Jets 28-14 to finish with a 7-9 record.
CAM NEWTON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN 🚨 #GoPats📺: #NYJvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/bUn3amHYn9— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
The undrafted second-year pro led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards this season, but unfortunately for Meyers, he and the Patriots did not make the playoffs.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed a season-low 55.6% of his passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks came back from down 10 in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 26-23.
After the 49ers took a 16-6 lead just after the start of the fourth quarter, Wilson led three consecutive touchdown drives, throwing two impressive touchdown passes to receiver Tyler Lockett.
This was ridiculous.@dangerusswilson escapes and finds @tdlockett12 for SIX!📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/7iRiFjhXkI— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021
The Seahawks enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC after winning the NFC West and will host their division rival Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. That game will be at 4:40 p.m. on Fox.
Mike Glennon, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
In his fifth start of the season, Glennon threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns as the Jaguars ended their season with a 28-14 loss to the Colts, finishing with a 1-15 record. After the Jaguars found themselves down 20-0 in the first half, Glennon orchestrated two touchdown drives, one at the end of the first half and one midway through the third quarter to cut the lead to 20-14. The Jags gave the Colts a bit of a scare before a Colts fourth-quarter touchdown essentially sealed the game.
✌ for ✌ LIVE!@Viska2live scores again!📺:CBS | https://t.co/ipBIjeiLwZ pic.twitter.com/xlfCVm8Tbp— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 3, 2021
Glennon finishes the 2020 season with 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. His future in Jacksonville is uncertain as the Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and will likely select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers
Valdes-Scantling caught two passes on Sunday, one of which was a 72-yard touchdown, as the Packers took care of business by beating the Chicago Bears 35-16. With the score, Valdes-Scantling helped quarterback Aaron Rodgers break the Packers franchise record for most touchdowns thrown in a season.
🚨 BIG PLAY ALERT 🚨7️⃣2️⃣-yard TD catch for @MVS__11 💪 #GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo📺 FOX📱 https://t.co/2UxGSiVlvn pic.twitter.com/KriCuvvNPG— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2021
The third-year pro finished the regular season as the team’s second-leading receiver with 690 yards. The Packers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving them a bye this weekend.
Others in the playoffs:
Larrell Murchison, defensive tackle, Tennessee Titans
Jaylen Samuels, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
James Smith-Williams, defensive end, Washington Football Team