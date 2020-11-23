The normally innovative NC State offense only managed to put up 13 points against the No. 21-ranked Liberty Flames last Saturday, but the Wolfpack defense was more than capable in stopping the Liberty offense. The defense pulled out all the stops to extinguish the Flames, from blocking field goals and taking the ball away to putting points on the board itself, and it did just enough to squeak past with a 15-14 victory.
Wolfpack D-line
The defensive linemen didn’t show up strong in the boxscore like it did with the other defensive units, but they pulled their weight and pulled Liberty running backs to the ground all night. NC State continues to boast one of the best run-stopping defenses in the country, and the defensive line showed why against Liberty. Running back Joshua Mack was a nonfactor all game long, picking up 49 yards on 12 carries, while running back Peytton Pickett was fenced in and gained a paltry 16 yards.
Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill should be getting some buzz as one of the best run-stoppers in college football, as he did a great job plugging in gaps the Liberty backs would’ve run through and allowed guys like redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins to make tackles. Graduate student Daniel Joseph gave the defensive line a presence in the pass rush too, picking up 1.5 sacks. For those who watch the Wolfpack closely, this was really just another day in the office for the defensive line, but make no mistake, this D-Line with McNeill, Dawkins and Joseph is one of the best at what they do.
Grade: A
Wolfpack LBs
The Wolfpack linebackers benefitted from the tenacious play of their defensive line, racking up some tackles in the process. Redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson got 12 tackles and redshirt junior Isaiah Moore picked up 13. Quarterback Malik Willis had to turn to his legs often to churn some yards for the stagnant Liberty offense, ending with 71 rushing yards on just 2.9 yards per carry. Willis sometimes didn’t even make it past the line of scrimmage and was well acquainted with Moore and redshirt junior Vi Jones after some sacks.
It was the ability for the linebackers to show up in big moments that earned them high grades. When the Wolfpack offense was struggling to get going in the second half, Moore broke through the Liberty offensive line and tackled Pickett in the end zone to add a difference-making two points on the scoreboard. Then, while it was technically a special teams play, Jones blocked a late field goal for the Flames, ending any chance for Liberty to win the game. For making plays when it mattered most, the linebackers have a strong case to make as the biggest reason why NC State beat Liberty. The only thing stopping the linebackers from getting bragging rights is how well the secondary played.
Grade: A-
Wolfpack secondary
Even without the takeaways, the secondary made Malik Willis’ night miserable. The Liberty quarterback completed 13 passes on 32 attempts for 172 yards, and while the secondary was susceptible to the deep ball at times, they rarely let the ball find its target in the first place. Only one Liberty receiver had more than two catches: Noah Frith with four. It was all-around a very gritty performance by the secondary.
The story of the game cannot be told without mentioning the takeaways. Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris, freshman corner Aydan White and redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy all got interceptions and kept Liberty off the scoresheet when NC State couldn’t put points on the board itself. The White interception in particular placed the ball at Liberty’s 26-yard line, shortening the field for the Wolfpack offense, who finally took the lead against the Flames and found the end zone. The group played as perfect a game as you can play, and that gives them a perfect grade.
Grade: A+