On Sunday, June 7, NC State Athletics ended its partnership with CPI Security after racist comments made by Kenneth Gill, CPI’s CEO, in an email surfaced late on Friday, June 5.
“Following recent comments by the CEO of CPI Security, effective immediately NC State Athletics is ending any partnerships with CPI Security, including removing all sponsorship signage from our venues,” a statement from NC State Athletics reads. “NC State Athletics is fully committed to promoting and protecting an atmosphere that values and embraces diversity and inclusion.”
According to a tweet by WCNC reporter Chloe Leshner, the email, which was originally obtained by WCNC Charlotte, was sent in response to a call to action by Queen City Unity and was addressed to Jorge Millares, Queen City Unity’s executive director.
“George [sic], Please spend your time in a more productive way,” the email from Gill reads. “I challenge your statistics . A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men. Have a great day.”
The Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and South Carolina Gamecocks are the other Carolinas-based teams to have ended their relationships with the company following the release of Gill’s email.