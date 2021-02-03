Nazmi Albadawi, a seven-year veteran of North Carolina FC, signed a new contract with the club on Feb. 3. The deal is still pending league and federation approval.
The Raleigh native is the club’s first signee since it announced it’s move to USL League One. Albadawi came up through NCFC Youth, CASL at the time, before playing in college at NC State, eventually signing with the then-RailHawks in 2014.
“I could not be happier to stay with North Carolina FC in this transition period and to attempt to help the club bring home a title,” Albadawi said in the release. “I was blessed to have some great mentors and older players my rookie year with the RailHawks and it helped me learn what it took to really be a pro. I’m hoping I can have the same sort of impact on the younger players this year and that I can help them grow both on and off the field.”
Albadawi is one of the club’s all-time greats, ranking top in assists as well as top five in starts, appearances, minutes and goals.
“This is year seven with the organization for me and over that time I have created a great bond with the entire organization and most importantly our amazing fans,” said Abladawi. “I am already looking forward to getting to work with my teammates and our coaching staff.”
With his long history at the NCFC, Albadawi will be a key figure in the transition the club is undergoing. His experience with the youth system, both as a player and a coach, will allow him to help usher in the young players who will be introduced to the first team as a part of NCFC’s youth development focus.
“I’m thrilled to have Naz returning to the club for 2021,” said NCFC head coach John Bradford. “His experience, quality, and leadership will be extremely important in establishing our team’s competitive identity on the field. Naz will also have an invaluable impact on our overall environment, setting the standard for younger professionals and top academy players both on and off the field. It’s great to have our first signing be an individual who believes so passionately in our club and community and wants to be here at North Carolina FC.”
NCFC’s first USL League One season could start as early as April 10 because of the flexible start allowed by the league’s Board of Governors, but it should start on or around May 8, according to a league announcement.