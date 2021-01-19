NC State men’s basketball (6-4, 2-3 ACC) recently followed up its three-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak to land at 10th in the ACC so far this season. In an up-and-down season for the Pack, let’s have a look at the season by the numbers so far.
7 - Number of games canceled or postponed
Sports fans have heard the phrase “unprecedented times” almost ad nauseum since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, and this men’s basketball season has continued that trend. Beginning with the cancellation of the game against William & Mary that was slated for Nov. 30, the Wolfpack has seen four games canceled and three postponed.
Two of those postponements, the matchups with Georgia Tech and UVA, scheduled for Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, respectively, have kept the Pack off the court since Jan. 13’s loss to Florida State. Only time will tell when NC State will return to action, with a showdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels next on the schedule.
9.3 - Team’s steals per game
In a sudden increase from the past couple of seasons, NC State has leaned more towards the fast-paced play that head coach Kevin Keatts brought to the table upon his hiring after the 2016-2017 season. Keatts’ high-octane brand of basketball was implemented from day one, as the team’s steals per game increased by 2.3 in Keatts’ first season, but the Pack has turned the defensive pressure up to 11 this year.
After hovering around 7.5 steals per game in Keatts’ first three seasons, the Pack now averages 9.3 steals per game in year four. This emphasis on forcing turnovers has been complemented by NC State’s own ball security, as the Wolfpack has posted an average turnover margin of 5.2 so far this season.
19.8% - Manny Bates’ free-throw percentage improvement from last season
Another area of improvement for this year’s team has come from redshirt sophomore forward Manny Bates. After sinking less than half of his free-throw attempts in his rookie campaign, Bates has developed into a respectable free-throw shooter, knocking down 68.4% of his shots from the charity stripe this season. On a team that hits only 66.9% of its free throws, having a big man who can reliably shoot from the line is a breath of fresh air.
All in a day's work for @MannyBat35. NC State 39, UNC 25 | 6:09 1H pic.twitter.com/rIHHMsAyXz— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 23, 2020
19 - 3s made by Thomas Allen
The 3-ball has been a significant part of NC State’s offense this season, as it sits at third in the ACC in 3-point percentage. Leading the charge for this facet of the game is redshirt junior Thomas Allen. After two seasons playing for Nebraska, Allen has hit more than half of his attempts from beyond the arc this season for the Wolfpack, putting his 3-point clip at 51.4%. Allen’s accuracy from 3-point range brings variety to NC State’s attack, as the Wolfpack ranks No. 201 nationally in 3-point attempts.
3.4 - Cam Hayes’ assists per game
Another newcomer to the Pack is freshman guard Cam Hayes, who has wasted no time in piling up the box scores. Despite only starting three games, Hayes’ 3.4 assists per game leads a Pack team that clocks in at No. 182 nationally in assists.
👀👀👀 @PackMensBball // @accmbb pic.twitter.com/O8L6Daaslx— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 9, 2021
Hayes’ best passing performances include a nine-point, five-assist outing in the loss to Florida State and two six-assist showings against North Florida and UMass Lowell earlier this season. The resurgence in assists against the Seminoles, the Wolfpack’s most recent game, could signal a return to form.
27 - Manny Bates’ total blocks
Although Bates has improved his offensive presence, with his previously mentioned improvement in free-throw shooting and almost doubling his points-per-game output from last season, he has certainly not neglected his talents on the defensive end. Bates has blocked a total of 27 shots so far this season, good enough for second in the ACC and 19th nationally in total blocks.
Bates’ shot-blocking is even more impressive when considering averages, as his 3.0 blocks per game catapults him to No. 1 in the ACC and 10th in the country. Bates will be looking to increase that average in the upcoming matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels, as he rejected five Tar Heel shots in NC State’s 79-76 win against UNC earlier this season.