NC State saw a strong performance last season, finishing 7-3 in the ACC and impressing its fans while ending the year on a positive note by returning to a bowl game.
However, the season didn’t always have an optimistic outlook, especially after redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary was taken out of the game against Duke, later deemed to have suffered a broken fibula. Nailing the coffin shut on his 2020-21 season, there was little hope for success after the starting quarterback was unable to return.
But this was not the case. Quarterback Bailey Hockman was named the new starter for the Wolfpack and was able to lead the team to four more wins. With an overall 8-4 record, NC State tied for fourth in the conference with UNC-Chapel Hill to finish up the season.
Now, with spring sports wrapping up their regular seasons, the football season is on the horizon. All fans are looking forward to what kind of performance the Pack will put on this fall with the return of Leary to the lineup, especially after a solid performance in the spring game earlier in April.
A close loss came last season against Miami at home, with NC State falling to the Hurricanes 44-41. While what's done is done, it's easy to think about what could have been if the team had its starting quarterback.
This can also be true of the North Carolina matchup, which was a week after the injury of Leary in the Duke game. Did the Wolfpack lose momentum? Would this rivalry have been a better matchup with NC State’s starting quarterback?
While I think it's safe to say that we could have seen stronger offensive players with Leary on the field, that wouldn’t be enough to change the outcome of all these losses. However, the Miami result could have definitely been a win.
Regardless of the mistakes and injuries of last season, Leary will be back come August and will be playing even harder than before. With the abrupt ending of last season for our starting quarterback, we can expect him to try to make up for lost time. Not to mention the fire that will be under his tail, with the competition for the starting position, freshmen quarterbacks Ben Finley and Aaron McLaughlin, looking for snaps as well.
Finley was able to get some playing time last season with Leary’s absence, while McLaughlin, a former four-star recruit, will be looking to prove himself with some playing time as well. There is no doubt this healthy competition will boost the performance within the quarterback position, and for whoever takes the field this fall.
With 20 returning starters still on the roster and the quarterback position back in full swing, there is no doubt this squad will be just as exciting, if not more, than last season. The only question remaining is whether Leary will be able to help improve the Pack’s record from last year. Will Leary get the job done?
I think there is a great chance Leary will improve the Pack’s performance from last year; however, getting a better record than last year will be difficult. Facing teams like Clemson, Miami and Carolina will prove difficult. An 8-4 record? Maybe, but we can definitely predict a stronger offensive performance.