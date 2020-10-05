This has been quite the season for the three current MLB Pack Pros, from dealing with injuries to leading the league in hits. While Trea Turner and the Washington Nationals did not qualify for any postseason action and both the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals failed to make it past the Wild Card round, there is still plenty to unpack from September and 2020 as a whole.
Carlos Rodón, pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodón was limited to just five appearances in 2020, spending a majority of his time on the injured list with lingering shoulder problems. He was optioned off the injured list again on Sept. 24, where he came in to pitch during the game that night, allowing two hits and four runs in one-third of an inning in the White Sox’s loss to the Cleveland Indians.
His last regular season appearance came on Sept. 27 against the Chicago Cubs. Rodón blanked the Cubs in 1.2 innings, also recording a strikeout.
The White Sox failed to make it past the first round of the American League Wild Card, a series in which Rodón entered in game three on Oct. 1 and was not able to record an out, giving up two walks and a double in three batters.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
While the Nationals suffered a disappointing last-place finish in the National League East, Trea Turner was one of the few bright spots for the team in 2020. Turner slashed a .335/.394/.588 line in the shortened season and led the league in hits with 78 total.
While he cooled down a bit from his hot streak in late August, Turner finished September with a .282 batting average, with 29 hits and five home runs. This included a grand slam off of Steven Matz to drive in four runs in the Nationals’ eventual 15-5 victory over the New York Mets on Sept. 27.
Most. Valuable. Pleayer.@treavturner // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/nEbvl3F4Nn— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 27, 2020
Turner made a very strong case for the NL MVP, but he will likely be overshadowed by fellow teammate Juan Soto or other National League competitors, such as Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado or Fernando Tatís Jr., whose teams had more wins. 2020 may have been the best season of Turner’s career so far, despite a shocking team finish.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
With the return of both Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters, Knizer fell back into the No. 3 catcher slot for the Cardinals. Knizer has not played a game since Sept. 1, but he was optioned back up to the big leagues for the Cardinals’ postseason run, which ended in just three games against the San Diego Padres. He finished 2020 going four-for-16 with four RBIs in eight appearances.
As all three teams failed to either qualify for the postseason or make it past the Wild Card round, this is the end of the season for all the 2020 MLB Pack Pros.