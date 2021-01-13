No. 3 NC State women’s basketball’s game at No. 2 Louisville on Jan. 17 has been postponed by the ACC, NC State Athletics announced on Wednesday, Jan 13. The postponement is due to the team remaining in the conference’s COVID-19 protocols, according to the release.
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀:The @PackWomensBball at @UofLWBB game on Sunday, Jan. 17, has been postponed.@fsuwbb will travel to Louisville on Sunday for a 3 pm tipoff. @ClemsonWBB at FSU originally set for Sunday will be played at a later date.https://t.co/SI1s8CQ88s— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 13, 2021
The Louisville game will be the fourth consecutive game that has been postponed for women’s basketball following a positive test and subsequent contact tracing, which was first reported on Jan. 5. The Pack (10-0, 5-0 ACC) last played on Jan. 3 against Boston College.
Games postponed
At Virginia Tech (Jan. 7)
At Wake Forest (Jan. 10)
Vs. Virginia (Jan. 14)
At Louisville (Jan. 17)
The Wolfpack has also rescheduled its postponed game at Virginia Tech for Jan. 28. NC State’s next scheduled game is at Florida State on Thursday, Jan. 21.