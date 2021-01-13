Moore coaches Miami

No. 3 NC State women’s basketball’s game at No. 2 Louisville on Jan. 17 has been postponed by the ACC, NC State Athletics announced on Wednesday, Jan 13. The postponement is due to the team remaining in the conference’s COVID-19 protocols, according to the release.

The Louisville game will be the fourth consecutive game that has been postponed for women’s basketball following a positive test and subsequent contact tracing, which was first reported on Jan. 5. The Pack (10-0, 5-0 ACC) last played on Jan. 3 against Boston College.

Games postponed

  • At Virginia Tech (Jan. 7)

  • At Wake Forest (Jan. 10)

  • Vs. Virginia (Jan. 14)

  • At Louisville (Jan. 17)

The Wolfpack has also rescheduled its postponed game at Virginia Tech for Jan. 28. NC State’s next scheduled game is at Florida State on Thursday, Jan. 21.

