North Carolina FC has named John Bradford as its new head coach, the club announced on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
In addition to announcing Bradford as the team’s head coach, the club also announced Mike McGinty would return as an assistant coach. Nic Platter will also be retaining his position as assistant general manager.
Bradford served as an assistant to former head coach Dave Sarachan during the 2019 and 2020 USL Championship seasons. In addition to his work as a first-team coach, Bradford has been the academy director since 2013 and has been involved with NCFC Youth (previously CASL) for 15 years.
“John has been a key leader in our club for well over a decade and has been an integral part of building the youth-pro development pathway locally and nationally,” said Curt Johnson, president and general manager of the North Carolina Football Club in the press release. “His track record is impressive, and it is fitting that with additional resources focused on retaining, attracting, developing and promoting some of the best young players in the country that he be the person to lead us.”
The club described Bradford as the “link” between its youth and first-team setups in the release, making him a solid choice for the club’s youth-focused direction it plans to take as it moves to USL League One.
Under Bradford, NCFC Youth has seen 23 players sign amateur contracts and 10 sign professional contracts. Additionally, NCFC Youth has seen over 120 players commit to play at the college level. Last season, NCFC had 11 different current or former academy players on its roster.
“I am excited to be a part of this next transition of our club,” Bradford said in the release. “Our staff and players will look forward to earning the support of our fans and community with an exciting and competitive style of play balanced with providing opportunities for our deserving younger players. I’m focused on helping our ambitious, passionate young men make the leap into the professional environment.”