Even though there have been quite a few bumps in the road already, the 2020 MLB season is finally in full force. Trea Turner, Carlos Rodón and Andrew Knizner have already had some time to represent NC State in the majors, though each have had quite a different experience so far.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner has returned comfortably to his leadoff spot in the Nationals lineup. He currently holds a .235 batting average with two home runs and five RBIs. Prior to Monday night's game against the New York Mets, he was in a bit of a batting slump, going just 1-20 in the five games leading up to the series against the Mets. However, Turner bounced back in a big way going 3-5 with a home run to help the Nationals in their 16-4 stomping of the Mets.
Carlos Rodón, pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodón made his first appearance on July 28 against the Cleveland Indians since having Tommy John surgery in May of last year. He struggled a bit, allowing five runs on four hits in just 3.2 innings pitched, but he did also manage to get four strikeouts. Rodón returned to the mound on Aug. 3 but was replaced after only 26 pitches due to left shoulder soreness. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to be out until at least Aug. 18.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Unfortunately for Knizner and the rest of the Cardinals, the 2020 season has been postponed for the team until further notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. One of the positive tests belonged to catcher Yadier Molina, who starts for the team. As a result, Molina, along with other COVID-19-positive players, were placed on the injured list.
There is an aura of uncertainty as to when the Cardinals will return to play, but if Molina is still out at the time of restart, Knizner will have an ample opportunity to step into his role. In 53 at-bats last season, Knizner boasted a .226 batting average and had two grand slams.
With the uncertainty and craziness that is sure to ensue during the rest of 2020, it is quite likely that Turner, Rodón and Knizner will have plenty of moments to represent their teams, and there will be many more opportunities for new Pack pros to play in the majors as well.