As NC State prepares for this weekend's matchup against Pittsburgh, head coach Dave Doeren knows his team needs to be better than it was against Virginia Tech to come away with a win.
“We did not perform to the way we thought that we would, so we gotta do a better job preparing our team,” Doeren said.
NC State’s offense got off to a near-perfect start to the season by putting up 45 points against Wake Forest, but it cooled off against Virginia Tech, even replacing it’s starting quarterback, redshirt junior Bailey Hockman, midway through the second half of the game.
Things are only going to get tougher this weekend against Pittsburgh, who has surrendered the fewest passing and rushing yards per game in the ACC this season. Through three games, Pittsburgh is allowing only 177 yards and 10 points per game on defense. In addition to being at the top in the ACC, those numbers are good enough for second and sixth in the nation, respectively.
The Wolfpack offense did look much better once redshirt sophomore Devin Leary came into the game to replace Hockman. However, the Pittsburgh defense is a different caliber than Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh will be given a full week to prepare for Leary as the starter.
On the other side of the ball, this weekend’s matchup looks better for NC State. The Wolfpack didn’t do much right on defense against Virginia Tech, which was reiterated by Doeren.
“[Defensive coordinator Tony] Gibson’s defense is about being versatile; it’s about changing the looks and having disguise and blitzing, and we got away from that,” Doeren said. “You know, I think Tony will tell you, he’s disappointed in what he did in the game.”
Despite this, Pittsburgh has a weak ground attack, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry through three games. While run defense has been a weak spot for the Wolfpack, ranking last in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry in the ACC, the weak rushing game from Pittsburgh should allow the Pack to contain Pittsburgh’s running backs.
If the Wolfpack can force Pittsburgh into throwing the ball, this will be to its benefit, as it has had much more success stopping the pass than the run game of opposing teams. While the Pack has yet to force an interception this season, it is fifth in the conference in passing defense, allowing just over 200 yards per game.
Even though the Wolfpack is coming off a loss, Doeren was quick to note how it’s an opportunity to get better. NC State certainly has a lot of growing and preparing to do this week, but this game has potential to be a statement win for the Wolfpack.