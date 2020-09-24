NC State Athletics announced on Thursday, Sept. 24 that it will cut the salaries of or furlough coaches and staff as a result of a $25-35 million expected loss in revenue due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a message from Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, coaches and staff making over $200,000 will have their salaries reduced by 20%. Those making between $100,000 and $199,999 will have their salaries reduced by 15% and those making under $100,000 will be furloughed for 19 days. These changes will begin on Oct. 24, 2020 and run until June 30, 2021.
“These are uncomfortable and very difficult decisions and I fully understand that actions taken will have a significant impact on individuals and families,” Corrigan said in the statement. “This is not the byproduct of a lack of success, commitment, or passion of our entire staff, rather an excruciating reality we face as a department, and in higher education.”
The statement also said that the athletics department has already made cuts in operational costs and overtime work and kept open job positions vacant.
“Unfortunately, this action alone will not eliminate our budget challenges,” Corrigan said in the statement. “We will continue to aggressively work to fundraise with the Wolfpack Club, and our University to find a way through this time.”