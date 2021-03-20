The NC State baseball team dropped the second game of the series to the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals 6-3 on Saturday, March 20 at Doak Field for the team’s third series loss in a row to start ACC play.
The Wolfpack (4-8, 1-7 ACC) tried to claw back after an early 3-0 deficit, but a series of errors and missed opportunities prohibited the comeback win against the Cardinals (13-5, 6-2).
“We could have made some plays we didn’t make, but we played with a lot of effort,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “We played with a lot of confidence, and that’s hard to do when you’re losing.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Cardinals got on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to go up 2-0. In the next inning, an error by the Pack aided the Cardinals as their runner reached third and scored on a throwing error to make the score 3-0.
The Pack got things going in the bottom of the fourth when junior center fielder Terrell Tatum (2-4, RBI, HR) hit a solo home run to make the score 3-1. The scoring continued in the next inning as freshman shortstop Jose Torres (2-4, 2 RBI, 1 HR) hit a triple that scored freshman left fielder Noah Soles (1-4) to make the score 3-2.
In the sixth inning, the Cardinals had two outs before junior pitcher Reid Johnston (4.1 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 2 K) walked the next batter, who would end up scoring on another error by the Pack to make the score 4-2. The Cardinals scored another run in the next inning to go up 5-2.
The Pack got back on the board in the eighth as Torres led off the inning with a solo home run to make the score 5-3. The next three batters all got on base to load the bases with no outs, but the following three batters were all retired as the Pack failed on a key opportunity to do more damage.
The Cardinals scored another run in the top of the ninth, which was once again aided by an NC State error, and the Pack couldn’t score in the bottom of the ninth as it fell 6-3, dropping its fourth straight game.
“Louisville’s got a great club,” Avent said. “They’ve got great players and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. They’re playing well and playing with a lot of energy, and we’ve got to find a way to bring that energy to the ballpark. It’s harder to do when you’re on a losing streak.”
Errors and missed opportunities were the story for the Pack as it committed four errors on the day, several of which led to runs for the Cardinals, and failed to capitalize on a key opportunity with the bases loaded and no outs.
Freshman pitcher Sam Highfill (4.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 K) took the loss in his fourth start of the season, bringing his record to 1-3.
If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the Pack kept the second game much closer than the game prior, when it was smoked 13-1. The Pack has one more shot at the Cardinals on Sunday, March 21. That game begins at 11 a.m. and will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra.