According to an article from The News & Observer, five NC State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 8.
Fred Demarest, Senior Associate Athletic Director for NC State, told the N&O that 315 student-athletes, coaches and staff were tested with five of those tests coming back positive. Demarest also added that all five went into isolation, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and campus guidelines.
The five positives out of 315 total tests is low compared to other schools who have released their testing numbers, with UNC-Chapel Hill announcing it had 37 positives out of 429 tests on July 8.
Demarest also told The N&O that there is no plan for NC State to put workouts on hold.
“There is no change in our status for voluntary workouts at the current time,” Demarest wrote.