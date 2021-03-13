In its last meet of the year before the EAGL Championships and riled up with emotion on Senior Day, NC State gymnastics came out of the gates hot and stayed that way for the rest of the afternoon. The Wolfpack recorded its third-highest score in program history, highlighted by sophomore Chloe Negrete’s 9.950 in the floor exercise, which was the third-highest in school history, defeating Division I newcomers Long Island University 196.900-193.100.
After the meet, head coach Kim Landrus said she anticipated her gymnasts would “continue the climb” they’ve been doing all year.
“Today, our motto was ‘Locked In’,” said Landrus. “And this team was truly locked in today. And we’ll go back to the gym, get three days of practice, get locked in again, and for the conference championships we’ll continue using that motto and continue our climb.”
NC State began the meet with one of its best opening rotations this season, and while the team has always done well on the vault this year, the Wolfpack seemed to have saved its best for last. Ironically enough, the Pack began its senior day by showcasing some of its impressive freshmen.
Freshman Carina Jordan started the proceedings with a 9.800 and freshman Madison Benson followed that up with a 9.825. Negrete and sophomore Emily Shepard were at the top of their games today, earning scores of 9.850 and 9.900 respectively. Senior Olivia Hunter got a run on the vault this afternoon and she didn’t disappoint, earning a 9.825. The scores were good enough to get NC State a 49.200, a full point higher than LIU.
After the vault came the bars for the Wolfpack, and by-and-large the Wolfpack kept the momentum going. Jordan opened with a 9.875, achieving a new career high for her in the event. For the third straight meet, Shepard scored a 9.900 to anchor NC State in the bars.
Seniors Katie Cox, Kasey Nelson and Lauren Kent all appeared for the Wolfpack and all contributed towards the Pack’s solid outing on the bars. Nelson earned a career-high 9.825 in the event and Kent earned a season-high 9.875. Cox continued her run of consistency in the bars, posting a 9.800. A late slip-up docked a few points from the Wolfpack’s final bars routine, but NC State was still able to earn a 49.275 and push its lead over LIU to almost two points.
“This four-year journey with them has been truly special,” Landrus said. “Just to see them grow as scholar-athletes and become the women they are today has been remarkable. I have so many memories of each of each of them, and it was just exciting to come and watch them compete the way they did today.”
On the beam, NC State earned yet another 49-point rotation, collecting 49.125 points. Shepard and Negrete each scored 9.875s to guarantee a solid outing in the event. Meanwhile, others joined in to increase the Wolfpack’s score, such as junior Kailin Foland, who earned a career-high on the bars with a 9.850. Rounding out the Wolfpack’s lineup on the beam were a trio of seniors: Cox, who earned a 9.675; Nelson, who earned a 9.800; and Nicole Webb, who earned a 9.725.
To finish things off, the Wolfpack hit the floor for its final rotation of the night. Benson’s 9.850 and Jordan’s 9.875 would have normally headlined the rotation but Negrete had other plans. Not only did Negrete come up with the performance of the meet, but perhaps the best performance of the season for the Wolfpack. Jaws dropped at Reynolds Coliseum as the scoreboard flashed a 9.950 after Negrete’s Nadia Comaceni impression. That 9.950 gave NC State four 49-point rotations in the meet and capped off a special afternoon for the Wolfpack.
“It was a surprise,” Negrete said. “I don’t try to go in with the mentality that I’m gonna do something like that. But I definitely went in wanting to do my best because I knew how awesome it would be to contribute.”
Next up, NC State will take a trip to the Steel City of Pittsburgh for the EAGL Championships next week on Saturday, March 20. As of now, the meet is either set to begin at 1 p.m. or 7 p.m.
“We’re excited,” Negrete said. “I know for me it’ll be my first EAGL Championships because I didn’t get that opportunity last year. And because we didn’t get that opportunity, everyone is a lot more excited and more pumped than we are nervous.”