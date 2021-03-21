The NC State volleyball team swept Boston College in straight sets to win its last home game of the season. This is the Pack’s second shutout in a row after beating Clemson on Friday and third consecutive win overall.
NC State (8-7, 7-7 ACC) now breaks even in its conference record after this win against Boston College (1-11, 0-11 ACC), which has still yet to win in ACC play. With only four games left in the season, each win becomes more crucial.
Today’s Starters vs. Boston College: #3 Melissa Evans - OPP#5 Kristen McDaniel - S#6 Hannah Wander - DS#7 Pam Chukwujekwu - MB#15 Jade Parchment - OH#25 Riley Shaak - MB#1 Kaylee Frazier - L📊: https://t.co/7L4OGY6qFl💻: https://t.co/cuNUqqXpgz pic.twitter.com/CbaPH1ODgW— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) March 21, 2021
With it being the last home game this season for the Wolfpack, NC State took the time to honor redshirt senior Mmachi Nwoke after the game.
“It’s a mixed bag of emotions,” said head coach Luka Slabe. “We are happy for Mmachi and wish her all the best in the future. At the same time, you’re always sad about a senior leaving you. She’s an amazing lady, and I’m sure she’s gonna do really well in this world and have a big impact on the people around her.”
The first set was filled with timeouts by Boston College, who took two after NC State started the match on a 6-0 run. The two teams traded blows from there, but the early hole the Eagles dug themselves was too much to overcome, and NC State won the first set 25-14. Crucially, the Wolfpack was able to string together an 8-2 run to make a 16-10 contest a 24-12 dominating lead.
Junior outside hitter Jade Parchment led the team in kills with 13 and ended with a .478 kill percentage. She consistently hits double digits kills, and today was no different.
S2 | @jadeparchment has been UNSTOPPABLE! 😤🔺11 kills🔺.786 hitting %NC State 21, Boston College 19 pic.twitter.com/4exRMhFvj0— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) March 21, 2021
As lopsided as the first set was, the second set was much more evenly played, with Boston College leading 10-9 at one point. NC State made a 4-0 run punctuated by a kill from senior Melissa Evans, but as soon as the Wolfpack took the lead, its advantage evaporated just as quickly. With the score tied at 18, Parchment’s kill gave the Wolfpack a lead it would not relinquish, and while a few service errors from the Pack kept the Eagles in the thick of things, NC State would win the second set 25-22.
ᴛᴏᴘ 10.With her 11th kill of the match, @melissa_evans1 officially enters the top-10 career kills list at NC State! pic.twitter.com/dWcLA36Jop— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) March 21, 2021
Sophomore setter Kristen McDaniel led the team in digs and assists with 16 and 35, respectively. She agrees that the serving this game was far better than against Clemson, which contained 16 total service errors from the Pack.
“When we got back into practice, we did a lot of serving and passing,” McDaniel said. “Since that’s a really big part of the game, we wanted to make sure we dialed in on that and we put a lot of focus into that.”
It was a game of runs in the third set, and the Pack needed runs of 3-0 and 4-0 to help tie the set at 13-all. From there, a 5-0 run by the Pack created some distance between itself and the Eagles. That run made all the difference for the Pack, which won the last set 25-19 and the match 3-0.
THREE STRAIGHT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/YIIS7Y6VFN— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) March 21, 2021
The Wolfpack will be on the prowl for a fourth straight win when it faces Georgia Tech. That match will be in Louisville, Kentucky and starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. The Pack will have only away games for the rest of the regular season.