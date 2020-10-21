Leon Krapf vs Clemson 2017

Sophomore goalie Leon Krapf clears the ball against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2017 at Dail Soccer Field. The Wolfpack upset the top 5 ranked Tigers 1-0.

\The NC State men’s soccer team will host No. 3 Clemson Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. in the last of a three-game homestand. The Wolfpack is still searching for its first win of the season after losing to Navy last weekend in its only nonconference matchup of 2020. 

This will be another tough ACC matchup for the Pack (0-4, 0-3 ACC), which still cannot seem to find the momentum for its first win of the season. NC State most recently fell 2-1 to Navy and 3-1 against Duke back on Oct. 9. 

Despite junior forward Kuda Muskwe’s goal in his first game back from COVID-19 contact tracing, the Wolfpack was unable to reach the back of the goal throughout the rest of the 90 minutes in its loss to Navy. 

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Leon Krapf had a couple of great saves, but unfortunately, the Midshipmen were able to tie the game and take the lead before halftime to continue that energy throughout the second half.

 

Clemson is returning from a 2-1 double-overtime win against Duke. The Tigers have been dominant this season so far, with its only loss coming back on Oct. 9 against UNC-Chapel Hill. Clemson averages 16.4 shots per game compared to its opponents nine and averages 1.8 goals per game compared to its opponents 0.6. 

NC State has not defeated Clemson since September 2017, but these two teams last saw each other back on Nov. 1, 2019, which resulted in a 3-0 win for the Tigers. 

This will be another challenging matchup for the Wolfpack, who needs to keep the score low in order to have any chance of winning this game. 

The match will start at 8 p.m. and be aired live on ACC Network. You can also follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates. 

