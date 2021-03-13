The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships were held Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. NC State sent nine athletes to the events, eight from the women’s team and one from the men’s team. The Wolfpack women finished tied for 24th overall with nine points.
Three NC State runners competed in the women’s 5000-meter race. Graduate student Elly Henes secured a season-best time of 15:49.86, earning her a third place finish and First Team All-American honors. Junior Hannah Steelman came in eighth place with a time of 15:55.65 and First Team All-American honors, with sophomore Kelsey Chmiel coming in 11th place with a time of 16:12.73, earning her Second Team All-American honors.
Henes also competed in the 3000-meter race after coming out of the ACC Championships with a personal, school, facility and meet record with her time of 9:00.53. Henes came in 12th place with a 9:19.29 time to finish off her indoor season and earn her Second Team All-American honors.
It's Second Team All-American status for Elly Henes! She runs a 9:19.29 for a 12th-place finish.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/J0VkcfkauL— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) March 14, 2021
The women’s distance medley relay team from NC State was senior Alexis Postell, redshirt senior Anna Vess, freshman Katelyn Tuohy and junior Savannah Shaw. This team secured a season-best time of 11:06.14, earning them seventh place and First Team All-American honors. The 11:06.14 broke the school record for distance medley relay.
MOOD post DMR last night!!! ALL SMILES from the Pack Ladies 🐺#WolfpackTF #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/5FFbNGnQf1— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) March 14, 2021
Senior Von Douglas was the only Pack representative from the indoor men’s team. Douglas competed in the men’s long jump event, coming in 14th place with 7.30 meters and earning Second Team All-American honors.
The outdoor season for NC State track and field will begin on March 25 with the Wolfpack hosting the Raleigh Relays from March 25 to March 27.