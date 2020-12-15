Keatts North Florida.jpg

N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

 Ethan Hyman courtesy of the ACC

The NC State men’s basketball team has added a road game against Saint Louis to its schedule, according to a release put out on Tuesday afternoon. The game is set for Thursday, Dec. 17 with opening tip at 8 p.m. EST. The TV designation for the game has not been announced yet.

The Wolfpack previously paused team-related activities on Dec. 9 after positive tests and contract tracing within the traveling party. NC State postponed or canceled four games due to the positive tests and subsequent pause in activities: UConn on Dec. 5, Michigan on Dec. 9, Florida Atlantic on Dec. 12 and Louisville on Dec. 16.

The game against Saint Louis will be the first since its Dec. 3 win over UMass Lowell.

Tags