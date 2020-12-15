The NC State men’s basketball team has added a road game against Saint Louis to its schedule, according to a release put out on Tuesday afternoon. The game is set for Thursday, Dec. 17 with opening tip at 8 p.m. EST. The TV designation for the game has not been announced yet.
The Wolfpack previously paused team-related activities on Dec. 9 after positive tests and contract tracing within the traveling party. NC State postponed or canceled four games due to the positive tests and subsequent pause in activities: UConn on Dec. 5, Michigan on Dec. 9, Florida Atlantic on Dec. 12 and Louisville on Dec. 16.
The game against Saint Louis will be the first since its Dec. 3 win over UMass Lowell.