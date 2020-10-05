On Oct. 5, NC State Athletics announced an official plan for hosting fans at Carter-Finley Stadium for the Saturday, Oct. 17, football game against the Duke Blue Devils.
On Sept. 22, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that outdoor venues in North Carolina that can seat more than 10,000 fans could host events at 7% capacity, meaning Carter-Finley Stadium can currently host around 4,000 fans.
Instead of selling tickets for the game, the inventory of tickets will be distributed among several groups. 50% of tickets will be given to students, with the rest going to other groups. There will be no tailgating at the game, according to the Oct. 5 statement from Athletics.
"We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in a statement. "We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience."
Student-athletes and football team staff members will be allowed to invite family and guests, with around 600 tickets being slotted for those groups.
According to the statement, 2020 season-ticket holders will be given the opportunity to request tickets if they donated to Preserve the Pack, based on campaign tiers. Only season-ticket holders will receive tickets unless there are changes to North Carolina’s state guidelines.
The game against Duke is now scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 17, and will be televised on RSN. While this is the plan set in place for now, Athletics will operate on a game-by-game basis and will update plans per game.