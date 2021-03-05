After winning five straight games going back to the fall season, NC State volleyball picked up its first loss of the spring schedule, losing in straight sets to No. 14 Notre Dame. With the winning streak at an end, NC State falls to 5-5 on the season, including 4-5 in conference play.
Senior Melissa Evans led the Wolfpack with nine kills to go along with her nine digs, with sophomore Lydia Adam following close behind with eight kills, all in the first two sets. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Rowland picked up five kills of her own as well as her four digs, but the rest of the Wolfpack failed to pick up the slack, giving the team a total of 25 kills tonight.
NC State started off the first set well enough, grabbing an early 3-1 lead on the Fighting Irish (8-1, 7-1 ACC). That was about as good as it got for the Wolfpack in the first set as the Fighting Irish went on an 18-7 run to completely take over.
From there, everytime NC State scored a point, Notre Dame scored two more. The Wolfpack would play much better in sets two and three, but the 25-12 score line in the first set was indicative of how dominant the Irish would be.
The second set began in much the same way the first set had, with the Pack going up 4-1 on the Irish, punctuated with a service ace from Evans. After the Irish made a run to take the lead at 6-5, the two sides traded points until NC State found itself with an 11-9 lead.
However, a 7-1 run from the Irish took the lead away from the Wolfpack for good, and while NC State made the set more competitive, Notre Dame scored the last three points to win the set 25-19.
NC State held a 4-3 lead early in the third set, but as it did all night, the Irish went on a run, this time one of the 15-5 variety. The Wolfpack responded with a 4-0 run of its own but it only delayed the inevitable. After the 4-0 run, NC State scored four more points the rest of the way and Notre Dame took the third set 25-17.
In sharp contrast to NC State’s 25 kills, Notre Dame racked up 46 kills of its own. Also a difference in this match was hit percentage, with Notre Dame’s .375 lapping NC State’s .038.
NC State has a quick turnaround after today, facing off against the Miami Hurricanes tomorrow on Saturday, March 6. The two teams will meet in South Bend, Indiana and will play at 3:30 p.m.