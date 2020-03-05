Friday, March 6
7:00 p.m. Men’s basketball vs. Wake Forest (PNC Arena)
The Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10) will be playing its last home game against the Demon Deacons (13-16, 6-13). The Pack beat the Deacs earlier this season 91-82 in Winston-Salem. The basketball team will also be celebrating its seniors: guard Markell Johnson, guard C.J. Bryce, graduate forward Pat Andree and graduate forward Danny Dixon.
Saturday, March 7
1:00 p.m. Softball vs. Notre Dame (Dail Softball Stadium)
The softball team (14-6), which celebrated its best 15-game start in program history, will take on its first ACC competition this weekend against Notre Dame (12-6) with a doubleheader. The Pack will also play the Fighting Irish again Sunday at noon. Senior left fielder Tatyana Forbes seems to hit everything, gathering a .538 batting average so far this season.
3:30 p.m. Softball vs. Notre Dame (Dail Softball Stadium)
4:00 p.m. Gymnastics vs Minnesota (Reynolds Coliseum)
The Wolfpack gymnastics team (12-6, 6-2 ACC) will have a home, nonconference meet against Minnesota (5-3). This dual meet is the last meet that will take place in Reynolds this year and is right before the quad meet taking place at College Park. Dual meets are a great way to learn the sport, as there are just two teams to focus on.
Sunday, March 8
Noon Softball vs. Notre Dame (Dail Softball Stadium)
Tuesday, March 10
Noon Softball vs. Norfolk State (Dail Softball Stadium)
The Wolfpack will play the Spartans (5-8), who will play five other games this weekend. Similar to the rest of the softball schedule, there will be a nonconference game between ACC games. The game against Norfolk State comes before the Virginia Tech series next weekend. The team will look to continue its record-breaking season.
6:00 p.m. Baseball vs. UNC-Charlotte (Doak Field)
The undefeated baseball team (12-0) will come back to Raleigh to play the Niners (8-5) after a trip to Virginia. Similar to softball, series against ACC teams are broken up by nonconference games. Junior infielder Devonte Brown has started off the year in excellent fashion with a .432 batting average, starting all 12 games.
Wednesday, March 11
6:00 p.m. Baseball vs. North Carolina A&T (Doak Field)