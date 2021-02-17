NC State baseball will be returning this weekend to begin its 49-game season against eight nonconference opponents and 12 ACC opponents. The Pack is coming off a 14-3 record from the shortened 2020 season, with a 1-2 ACC record. Opening weekend will bring a three-game series against the Virginia Military Institute.
Nonconference
Vs. VMI, Feb. 19-21: NC State will kick off the season with three games over three days against VMI at Doak Field in Raleigh. This matchup should be a warm up for the Pack, seeing as VMI went 17-41 in the 2019 season and 4-13 in the 2020 season.
Other nonconference, midweek matchups throughout the season will be UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Wilmington, Appalachian State, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, NC A&T and Elon.
ACC Play
Vs. No. 15 Georgia Tech, Feb. 26-28: NC State’s first ACC opponent is Georgia Tech, who is projected to complete the season at the top of the Coastal division of the ACC. Georgia Tech went 11-5 overall (2-1 ACC) last year. However, Michael Guldberg, who led the ACC in batting average (.450) in the 2020 season, will not be returning this season for the Yellow Jackets. The Pack lost against the Yellow Jackets in the 2019 season 9-2.
Vs. No. 21 Miami, March 5-7: Miami went 12-4 overall (3-0 ACC) in the 2020 season. NC State last saw Miami in competition in the 2019 season for three games, where the Pack secured all three wins. While Miami was ranked fourth in the ACC in overall pitching in 2020, two out of its three top pitchers, Brian Van Belle and Chris McMahon, are not returning. However, Miami was able to recruit the top-ranked class in 2020, which will add an edge to this team that the Pack will need to look out for.
At Duke, March 12-14: Duke had a record of 12-4 overall (2-1 ACC) in 2020 but hasn’t played against NC State since the 2018 season. In 2018, the Blue Devils went 1-2 against NC State. The Pack will have to look out for the Blue Devils’ defensive ability; Duke was ranked first in the ACC during the 2020 season in fielding percentage with .988. Additionally, Cooper Stinson was the top pitcher in the ACC, with an ERA of 0.42, and he will be returning this season.
Vs. No. 5 Louisville, March 19-21: Louisville is the only team on the Pack’s schedule that is ranked above NC State in the NCAA preseason rankings and is also projected to come first in the Atlantic division of the ACC. The Cardinals were tied with NC State for the top batting average in the ACC last year. NC State last played Louisville in 2019, where the Pack suffered three losses against the Cardinals.
At North Carolina, March 26-28: North Carolina went for 12-7 overall (0-3 ACC) in 2020. The Tar Heels have Angel Zarate returning, who led the team with a .408 batting average, which was fifth in the ACC, despite UNC having one of the lowest overall batting averages in the conference. In their last meetings in 2019, NC State went 2-1 over three games against the Tar Heels.
Vs. Clemson, April 2-4: Clemson had a record of 14-3 overall (3-0 ACC) from 2020. The Tigers were near the bottom of the ACC rankings for batting, but ranked third for team pitching with an ERA of 2.60. However, Sam Weatherly, their top pitcher, is not returning this season. NC State hasn’t played Clemson since 2019, where it went 2-1 over the course of three games against Clemson.
At Boston College, April 9-11: Along with a 6-9 overall (0-3 ACC) record, Boston College was third in ACC in team batting average (.316) in 2020. Cody Morissette, who led the team and was second in conference in batting average last season (.448), is returning this year. NC State won two out of the three games against Boston College in 2019.
At Notre Dame, April 16-18: The Pack will go for a second consecutive weekend on the road to take on Notre Dame. Notre Dame finished 2020 with a 11-2 overall (3-0 ACC) record. Tommy Vail, who led the team in ERA (2.08) despite Notre Dame ranking 11th in conference in team pitching, is returning for the year. NC State went 1-2 against Notre Dame in 2019 across three games.
Vs. Virginia Tech, April 23-25: Virginia Tech went 11-5 overall (1-2 ACC) in 2020. Virginia Tech did not retain Carson Taylor, who was its top batter last season, but Gavin Cross, its second top batter, will be returning. NC State has not played Virginia Tech since the 2018 season, when the Pack won two out of the three games played.
At No. 17 Wake Forest, April 30-May 2: Last season, Wake Forest went 10-8 overall (1-2 ACC). Wake Forest logged the second-highest number of home runs in the ACC last season with 24, just behind the Pack’s 28. Ryan Cusick, the team’s top pitcher last season with an ERA of 3.22, will be returning. Wake Forest went 2-2 in four games against NC State in the 2019 season.
At Pittsburgh, May 14-16: Pitt went 10-6 overall (0-3 ACC) last year and is projected to finish last in the Coastal division of the ACC this season. Matt Gilbertson, Pitt’s top pitcher with an ERA of 1.13, will return this season. NC State swept Pitt in the 2019 season, winning all three matchups.
Vs. No. 24 Florida State, May 20-22: In the last matchup of the regular season, the Pack will take on Florida State, who went 12-5 overall (1-2 ACC) and was second in the ACC in team pitching in 2020. The top pitcher from last year with an ERA of 0.52, Antonio Velez, graduated, but Chase Haney remains, with an ERA of 1.29 over the course of 12 games last season. Florida State went 2-2 in four games against the Pack in 2019.