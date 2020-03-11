This article was updated on March 11, 2020 at 8:28 p.m.
On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA and its president, Mark Emmert, made the decision to conduct the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament games without general admission for fans due to COVID-19, commonly referred to as “coronavirus.” According to a statement released by Emmert, only “essential staff and limited family attendance” will be permitted at the tournaments’ host sites.
This decision will directly affect the NC State women’s basketball team, which will be a first- and second-round host in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. The Raleigh regional rounds will now be played in a mostly-empty Reynolds Coliseum as non-essential personnel and fans will be barred from entry.
Then, the ACC announced Wednesday evening that games played Thursday through Saturday will be played with “only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.” This means the ACC Tournament joins a number of other conference tournaments, large and small, that will continue with no fans in attendance.
So, for the next three days, the Greensboro Coliseum, which holds 23,000 people, will be practically empty despite hosting one of the most popular tournaments of the year.
The sports industry has been scrambling to find a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a wide range of responses from different sports. The Ivy League canceled its basketball tournaments altogether, giving the bid to the NCAA Tournament to its regular season champions: Yale for the men’s side and Princeton for the women’s.
The situation is ongoing and updates will be made as more information is received.