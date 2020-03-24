During the league’s continued suspension, the Carolina Hurricanes signed college seniors David and Jason Cotton, both forwards, to deals after their collegiate careers came to a close with the cancellation of the rest of the NCAA D1 men’s hockey season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“David and Jason both had very productive senior seasons this year,” said general manager Don Waddell in a press release. “We’ve been pleased with David’s progress over his four years at Boston College, and his brother Jason was recently named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist. We’re excited to see what they can accomplish at the professional level.”
David Cotton, 22, has been signed to a two-year, entry-level contract for $700,000 in 2020-21 and $832,500 in 2021-22 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level. In addition, he will receive a $185,000 signing bonus.
David Cotton, who the Canes drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL draft, served as the captain for the Boston College Eagles during his senior season, registering 15 goals and 39 points. David Cotton was also named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star.
Over his collegiate career, David Cotton registered 57 goals and 127 points and was a Hockey East First Team All-Star and Second Team All-American in the 2018-19 season. Over his four seasons with Boston College, David Cotton missed only two games, playing 148 of the Eagles’ 150 games over that span.
“On behalf of Boston College hockey, I want to wish Dave all the best as he starts his pro career," said Boston College head coach Jerry York in a press release. "He has had a major impact on our program with both his on-ice play and his leadership. Dave is one of the finest leaders I have had a chance to coach, and he is destined for a successful NHL career."
Couldn’t be happier for this opportunity and to do it alongside my best friend and brother @jasoncotts #LetsGoCanes https://t.co/B5NJdl83wh— David Cotton (@CottonDavid) March 24, 2020
Jason Cotton, 25, has been signed to a one-year contract that will pay $700,000 at the NHL level and $50,000 at the AHL level. He will receive a $25,000 signing bonus.
Jason Cotton, who was an undrafted free agent, also served as the captain for his team, the Sacred Heart Pioneers, and was named a Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist for the top NCAA men’s hockey player for the 2019-20 season with 20 goals and 37 assists. Jason Cotton was also named the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year and was an Atlantic Hockey First Team All-Star.
In addition, Jason Cotton was the first player in Sacred Heart program history to sign an NHL contract.
I’m proud to announce that I have signed my first NHL contract with the @Canes. It has always been a dream of mine to get here, but I never would of thought that I would sign with my brother @CottonDavid on the same day with the same team. Ready to get back to work.— Jason Cotton (@jasoncotts) March 24, 2020
The Parker, Texas natives are both character types, each having served as captain on their respective teams. They are also hard working, showing not only an ability to go to and be effective at the net, but also to support the team defensively with a two-way game. The exact type of players that Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is a fan of.
To add to their odds, the brothers are bringing a bit of size to the table with David being 6 feet, 4 inches and 197-pounds and Jason being 6 feet, 3 inches and 190-pounds.
While the odds of either starting the season with the big club are extremely slim, the fact that the Canes have dealt out more than a few of the prospects and players from their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, should mean that the Cotton brothers should find ample opportunities to set themselves up for success with bigger roles at the next stage of their careers.