North Carolina FC’s push for the playoffs experienced another setback on Saturday evening as it fell eight points back of Charlotte Independence in the Group-G standings, losing to the in-state opponent for the second time in two weeks.
After NCFC’s 2-1 midweek win over group-leading Birmingham Legion FC, which featured a stoppage-time penalty save from goalkeeper Alex Tambakis that earned the team all three points, NCFC entered Saturday’s contest with some momentum.
Whatever momentum NCFC had entering the game was halted almost immediately by a pair of Dane Kelly goals in the opening 20 minutes.
Kelly, a former USL Golden Boot winner, made NCFC pay after a sloppy throw in deep in its own half following a restart before doubling his tally for the night in the 20th minute, breaking past the NCFC defense before curling it past Tambakis, off the post and into the back of the net.
Charlotte put the final nail in the coffin in the 79th minute with Kelly completing his hat-trick. NCFC did manage to get on the scoresheet in stoppage time with Manny Perez putting a low cross back to the penalty spot which Dre Fortune slotted home, but it was too little, too late.
While falling eight points back of Charlotte is far from ideal, there is a clear path for NCFC to make up that ground. Currently, NCFC has two games in hand on Charlotte and two of its seven remaining games are at home against Charlotte.
NCFC’s next game will be on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Memphis 901 FC. Following the Thursday game, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 29, NCFC and Memphis will play again on Sunday, Sept. 13.