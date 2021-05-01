In the second game of its series against Wake Forest University, NC State baseball fell short 14-11 in another high-scoring matchup.
The Wolfpack (21-14, 13-13 ACC), and the Demon Deacons (15-21, 7-18 ACC) had an exciting day at the plate for the second game in a row, combining for 21 hits and 25 runs in roughly four hours of baseball.
NC State freshman starting pitcher Matt Willadsen (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 2 K, 8 ER) had a disastrous day, walking five in only 1.2 innings and giving up eight earned runs. He was replaced by sophomore relief pitcher Andrew Tillery (5.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K, 1 ER) who had an excellent outing, pitching into the seventh, letting up only two hits and one earned run while striking out four batters.
Wake Forest got things started early in the first inning as a walk and a single put runners on the corners, and a fielder’s choice brought the first run home.
Back-to-back walks put two on early in the second for the Deacs and a double raised the lead to 3-0. Two more walks loaded the bases and a double by Chris Lanzilli gave the Demon Deacons a five-run lead, but a three-run home run the next at-bat is what put Wake Forest over the top 8-0.
NC State eventually got on the board in the fourth inning as freshman shortstop Jose Torres (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, K) hit the sixth homerun of the series for the Wolfpack, also bringing home sophomore catcher Luca Tresh (0-5, 2 R, BB, 2 K) who started the inning off with a walk.
T4 | @j28t_ with home run No. 6 of the series!📺https://t.co/M7a5zQ0lcdNCSU 2, WF 8 pic.twitter.com/d1FKPdkBNj— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 1, 2021
Junior right fielder Devonte Brown (2-4, 5 RBI, 2 R, 2B, HR, BB) hit a two-out double soon after, but the Pack was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, keeping the score at 8-2.
A double and a sacrifice fly brought the ninth run home for the Deacs in the bottom of the fifth, but NC State responded in the top of the sixth with five runs, bringing the score to 9-7. An error and two singles loaded the bases, and a passed ball brought home the Wolfpack’s first run of the inning. Junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum (2-4, 2 R, BB) walked, loading the bases again, and Brown took advantage by scorching the ball over the right field fence to bring the Pack within two.
T6 | HOW GRAND IT IS!!!!📺https://t.co/M7a5zQ0lcdNCSU 7, WF 9 pic.twitter.com/C47SLtyWCa— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 1, 2021
Tillery was replaced by freshman relief pitcher Coby Ingle (0.1 IP, 2 R, BB) in the seventh due to injury, and despite making it out of that inning cleanly, the eighth would not be the same story. Ingle walked and hit the first two batters respectively, leading him to be replaced by redshirt junior relief pitcher Dalton Feeney (3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB), who gave up five runs before being replaced by freshman relief pitcher Garrett Payne (1.0 IP, BB, K), who finally recorded three outs for the Wolfpack.
The Pack continued to score into the later innings, coming within one run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh. State brought home three more on a bases-loaded walk followed by a single from sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough (2-5, 2 RBI, BB, K) in the ninth, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the two red-hot innings that completed the Demon Deacons’ scoring action at 14 runs.
The rubber match of the series will take place Sunday, May 2 at 1 p.m., and it will be aired on ACC Network Extra.