Technician Sports readers,
It has been a minute since we’ve had sports to cover during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last big event happened all the way back in March with the women’s and men’s ACC Tournaments in Greensboro, but as sports seem to be ramping back up, Technician Sports is back for the 2020-21 school year.
Returning this year to the Technician editorial board are Camden Speight and Nicholas Schnittker, with the newest addition of Tristan Tucker. Former Assistant Sports Editor Jake Caccavaro graduated in the spring and we wish him all the best in his post-college life.
At this time, the ACC has said there will be college sports in the fall, but right now, things could easily change at the drop of a hat, and we are prepared to change as well if there ends up being no college sports this fall. We are hopeful for sports coverage, but it will probably look a little different this year.
This time does give us the opportunity to look forward and see how we can improve as a publication in the years to come and set goals for the upcoming volume. Looking back over the last couple of years, we’ve decided to take a different approach in Technician’s 101st year.
In previous years, the bulk of our content consisted of event-related coverage, whether that was previews, recaps or other articles to go along with the games happening each and every week. In addition to our event coverage, we get great opportunities to feature student-athletes around NC State at both the varsity and club level each year and take a look at how each performs in their respective sport.
The new approach includes focusing more on features, analysis and recaps, and less on previewing matchups. Technician Sports hopes to be more detailed, more focused and more interesting in the coming years, as well as diving into investigating the ins and outs of athletics from an NC State and national perspective. This is no small task, so we will also be helped by Rachel Bilenki, our new senior sports writer, to head up investigative ideas and content.
College athletics is a billion-dollar industry and while it’s meant for competition and development, the base of everything is the money. We want to follow that stream of money for the first time this year and give more insight into what goes on behind the scenes.
While the future of college sports is engulfed in mystery, the professional level has commenced its return in numerous sports and many former NC State players are along for the ride. We plan to take long looks at how some of these past Wolfpack athletes are playing. We will also be taking frequent trips to the past, looking back at old games and plays, and how they hold up throughout the test of time.
For now, there are college sports on the horizon, and we are all happy about that, but there is no telling if that will remain true in the coming weeks and months. Whether there are sports or not, we here at Technician will continue to do our best to bring interesting coverage of NC State Athletics, no matter what that looks like this fall.
If you have any ideas for content you would like to see from us, feel free to reach out to us on Twitter either on our main account, @TechSports, or one of our personal accounts, @CamSpeight, @nick_schnittker or @TristanHeatNBA.