I am Destry Adams. I was admitted in Fall of 2018 and expected to graduate in May of 2022. I am an English Major and I write for the Opinion and News section for Technician.

Follow Destry Adams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today