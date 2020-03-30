If you have been paying attention to the news, everything seems to be about COVID-19, whether it is how many people have died, the president’s response or any restrictive measures governments are taking. No matter where you go, there will be something about the coronavirus.
Sure, it is important to stay well-informed about current affairs, how to protect yourself and any policies that might be implemented, but one cannot neglect all the other events happening here or across the globe. Some of these events that aren’t covered could have more severe, lasting effects than COVID-19.
For example, the EARN IT Act is a bipartisan measure aimed at stopping pedophilia and child sex trafficking online. Essentially, this bill states tech companies like Google and Twitter must earn their immunity or protection from lawsuits concerning free speech.
Many tech companies are concerned about this bill because it could mean the end of encryption. Encryption is the process by which a message can only be seen by consenting parties online. Although the bill does not mention encryption, the Department of Justice has railed against encryption because it impedes their investigations.
Should this bill pass, it is likely the government will be able to freely intercept and look at our messages, invading our privacy. In addition, this bill determines how companies will handle cybersecurity in the future.
But that is not the only important event that is not heavily discussed. There could be a war soon between Egypt and Ethiopia over a dam being constructed over the Nile River. Ethiopia is building the dam to aid with electricity and potential economic activity, but Egypt is worried it will not have enough water to suit its needs.
Both countries tried to negotiate, with the U.S. and the World Bank acting as mediators, but neither of them came to an agreement. Egypt sees this dam as a threat to its power in Africa, and if a balance of power is ever threatened, a war might ensue.
Despite the terrifying thought of two countries going to war, it does raise a lot of questions. How will the U.S. and other countries respond? Is there a way to prevent a war? If a war does occur, how will the U.S. get involved? Who will they side with? These are questions that need to be asked and answered if such a catastrophic event should occur.
However, not all the news is doom and gloom. For example, scientists have used CRISPR in a patient’s eye. CRISPR is a gene-editing tool that allows scientists to treat, prevent and in some cases, cure genetic deformities. In this case, CRISPR was used in a patient’s eyeball to potentially find a cure for Leber congenital amaurosis, a condition that causes blindness during childhood.
Watching the news can be exhausting, especially during these trying and depressing times, and it is difficult to find something newsworthy that isn’t about COVID-19. Even if we have to dig deep, we need to stay informed on other issues outside of the coronavirus, as some of them could have severe, long-lasting effects. We might have to be brave and explore other sections of a news website to see what else is happening, but it will be worth it in the end if it means staying informed.