On Feb. 25, a piece entitled "Yes, we should 'cancel' Sen. Burr, but not for voting to impeach Trump" was featured in Technician's opinion section. In the column, author Olivia Hille advocates the cancellation of North Carolina's senior Sen. Richard Burr in retribution for his strong conservative principles, with which he has led our state for 16 years. She also makes the somewhat incoherent argument of condemning the Republican Party at-large for its censure of Sen. Burr, disingenuously likening the party's political requital to a leftist cancellation.
In making this argument, Hille gives the game away and affirms that there can be no mercy for dissenters and political opponents in the eyes of advocates of cancel culture. Moreover, she demonstrates either a deep-seated disgust for or a catastrophic misunderstanding of the average conservative.
Hille's central attack on Burr revolves, not on his recent insider trading controversy or the resulting allegations of corruption, but on his staunchly conservative voting record in Washington. She insists that the senator "should have been 'canceled' a long time ago" for "vot[ing] to ban abortion after 20 weeks," but fails to provide any grounds for taking such an action. The author neglects to mention the bipartisan support for Burr's position, nor does she offer any philosophical explanation for the brash move. She instead deigns the mere juxtaposition of Burr's perfectly reasonable stance with nebulous accusations of "horrendous, immoral acts of discrimination and violence" to be adequate justification for her outrageous judgment.
Hille gives similarly little justification for her outlandish support of canceling Burr for his opposition to sanctuary cities, a position shared by a tremendous 80% of Americans. Nor does she justify the senator's cancellation on his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced multiplesexual assault allegations, all of which remain either disproven or unsubstantiated, on his way to the court.
Regardless of one's stance on cancel culture, it remains an extreme and reputation-crippling punishment to exercise without proper justification. To demand its invocation on a sitting U.S. senator as retribution for advocating positions that are popular both nationally and among his constituents, who have voted for Democratic presidential candidates only twice in the last 12 cycles, can only mean one thing. The advocate of said cancellation is only doing so solely to destroy conservatives, whom she deems morally deplorable, worthy neither of respect nor of inclusion.
To proponents of cancel culture, there can be no balm in Gilead for those who oppose them. It makes no difference if a conservative "barely meets the line of morally acceptable" by bending the knee and submitting to the will of the left, as Burr did in his vote to impeach President Trump. If someone holds a different principle, they must be canceled, their reputations destroyed and their ideas banished from polite society. There can be no forgiveness, no respect and no tolerance for Republicans.
This contempt for conservatives, shockingly, is not an aberration on the left. A recent poll from Echelon Insights surveyed Democrats and Republicans on their top issues in the wake of the 2020 election. They found that while conservatives were most concerned with ideological issues, like illegal immigration, lack of support for the police and high taxes, the top worry of Democrats was "Donald Trump's supporters." Such a finding can only indicate widespread and well-ingrained scorn for the American right.
Thus, it becomes clear that despite the new administration's messaging to the contrary, progressives have no interest in unifying with Republicans like Burr and others. Whether they be pro-life, pro-border security or anti-cancel culture, every stance held by conservatives is seen as a moral blot that renders their advocates degenerate and worthy of shaming. Should Hille and other progressives truly desire bipartisanship, compromise and unity, they must abandon their war on conservative thought and accept the diversity of viewpoints present across North Carolina and the United States of America.
Jack Bishop is a second-year student in accounting. Cole Francis is a fourth-year student in political science.