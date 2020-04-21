Everyone anticipates the end of their senior year, but no one imagines the day when it actually comes. It saddens me to say, the time has come for me to leave Technician and leave NC State as I graduate in a few weeks.
Over the past two years, I have been blessed to be a part of Technician and serve the NC State community and for that, I will be forever grateful. I would like to say thank you to those who took a chance on an ambitious, inexperienced writer, and to you, the audience, for always sticking by our side and consuming Technician’s message.
The ending of my senior year felt odd because it was cut short due to COVID-19. However, the one thing that has remained is Technician. In a week I will no longer be your social media editor and by the time this is published there will be a new editor in my spot. Many things from my senior year were taken away too early, but I am glad Technician was not one of them.
I had no clue and definitely no intention of becoming a student journalist. I met a news writer at a networking dinner, and she encouraged me to start writing for Technician. I was hesitant at first but the next thing I knew, I was sitting in my first news meeting and was assigned my first story.
After that initial story, I never left. When I heard Technician needed an assistant social media editor for the upcoming volume, I decided that was the job for me. From there, I eventually took on the role of head social media editor and became a part of something much more than myself.
Volume 100 put in perspective what student journalism means at a university. Those at Technician only have a small window to make a dent in what has been now over 100 years of journalism at Technician, yet that dent is life changing.
I’ve had irreplaceable opportunities at Technician. I reported a mayoral election, met countless influential individuals in the Raleigh community, live-streamed one of the largest protests NC State has experienced in recent years, and so much more. Reporting for Technician is where I met my future boss and where endless job opportunities opened for me.
I want to thank everyone at Technician who pushed me to work harder and be better. I have grown as a writer and person during my time at this organization in more ways than I could’ve imagined.
My advice for those who are considering working for Technician: don’t hesitate. Don’t wait until your junior year, like I did, to make a dent in student journalism at NC State. This opportunity only comes during your college years, and believe me, you will regret missing it.
Thanks for reading one last time,
Lauren