Over the past few weeks, since classes have moved online and a strict quarantine has been enforced in the United States, COVID-19 isn’t the only pandemic spreading through the country. Stress levels have been skyrocketing, and so it is important for us as a community to address certain triggers and learn how to better cope during this unpredictable time.
From online classes to being contained in a limited environment, it is no secret that there are a number of factors contributing to an increase in students’ stress levels. According to the CDC, during a pandemic, fear and anxiety about the disease itself can cause strong overwhelming feelings. While it classifies certain categories of people to be at more risk of extreme stress, I believe everyone is dealing with some form of anxiety at this time.
The first step is to not make it a habit to constantly check your phone for updates about coronavirus. Yes, it is important to keep yourself updated with the news and be informed about quarantine restrictions, but that does not mean refreshing the CDC’s website every five minutes and stressing about the growing numbers, because despite the multiple steps that have been enforced, the numbers will continue to significantly rise, at least for the next few weeks.
Second of all, it would be helpful to try to incorporate some physical exercise into your daily routines. Now that we’re sitting at home, all day, everyday, lack of exercise could be quite detrimental for our body, affecting our mental health in turn. However, don’t stress too much about coming out of quarantine a few pounds heavier than usual. Everything about our life is changing; it would only make sense if our body changes a bit as well.
Thirdly, keep in touch with your loved ones and friends. Many of us have found ourselves to be unwillingly thrown into long-distance relationships or stuck in homes that may not be the most conducive for our mental well-being. I understand this situation can be quite frustrating to deal with, but regularly FaceTiming, calling or texting the important people in your life can be quite helpful. Send them a meme or a cute puppy picture to make their day, and know that in time, this quarantine will be over, and you will be able to go back to your normal lives.
The last step is to acknowledge that some days will be worse than others, and that people will react differently to quarantine. While some people may feel relaxed with the extra time, other people may be unmotivated to work and so suddenly overwhelmed. Irrespective of the category you consider yourself to belong to, you should not start comparing yourself with others and their progress. During a pandemic like this, any day where you soldier on to the next one is a productive day.
Humans are creatures of habit, and now since coronavirus has disrupted almost every aspect of our daily routines, it is natural to feel a sense of turmoil. But as this quarantine is extremely important in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases, we must follow these little steps to keep ourselves entertained, busy and healthy until it is safe to resume our daily schedules.