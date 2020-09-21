I think we have all missed going places that were part of our routine activities before the pandemic. Whether that was going to the gym, ice skating rinks, concerts or, in my case, the movie theater.
North Carolina is now in phase 2.5 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s three phase reopening plan. Businesses and locations, such as outdoor playgrounds, museums, bowling alleys and, surprisingly, gyms can open during this phase. Mass gathering limits have also been raised to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Still, many establishments were not allowed to open in phase 2.5, including bars, amusement parks and, most disappointing to me, movie theaters.
When I heard that gyms were reopening, I was shocked, as I believe it would be quite difficult to uphold social distancing and proper sanitation in a space where, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, people are allowed to not wear masks while they are strenuously exercising. While it is exciting to be seeing establishments that were part of our normal lives before, it is important to recognize the dangers the coronavirus still poses.
Initially, I assumed that movie theaters would also be reopening during phase 2.5, but again, I was let down by the news that they were not going to reopen. Originally, movie theaters were supposed to open in mid-July, but were not due to phase 2 being prolonged. I understand that Gov. Cooper extended phase 2 in order to slow the spread of the virus even more, but I now question why phase 2.5 does not include movie theaters.
When compared to the gyms, restaurants and playgrounds that are now open, movie theaters are, in my opinion, a more ideal place for social distancing and sanitation. Capacities can easily be lessened and actually followed, as many theaters have an electronic seating chart where they can have people skip three seats, or however many would equate to 6 feet of distance.
Additionally, at places like gyms and playgrounds, masks are bound to come off as people are exercising, whereas in movie theaters, it would be much more feasible to require masks to be on at all times.
When it comes to eating traditional movie snacks like popcorn, people could be allowed to remove their masks while eating. Better yet, we could take food at the movies off the table until the virus is better handled.
Many question what movies will be shown upon reopening right now, as many film release dates have been pushed back as late as December or even 2021. However, a prime example of what theaters can do in the meantime is shown by reopened AMC theaters. In various states, they have not only decided to sell their tickets at the 1920’s price of 15 cents for a limited time, but they have also chosen to show popular throwback movies, such as “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future,” at $5 per ticket.
Another important aspect that has affected the current situation with movie theaters is the recent release of the live action “Mulan” film on Disney+. This release, among others, skipped the movie theaters and has created an even more uncertain future for theaters, who were already in competition with streaming services. The negative public response to its release and price demonstrates the collective value the movie theater experience has.
Along with most people, I was also taken back by the $30 price to watch “Mulan” on top of the regular monthly $6.99 subscription fee for Disney+. According to a Twitter poll posted by Variety, out of the 90,000 people who voted, 85.3% said they would not rent “Mulan” for $30. I think this reveals that people are willing to pay for the movie theater experience over the streaming experience for new movies for a reason: It's simply better.
However, out of desperation to watch a new movie that would have come out in theaters, I bought it and, like many others, did not think it was worth it. In comparison to a real movie theater experience, watching a new movie you have been waiting months for at home is just not as exciting.
I would have been glad to go to a movie theater to watch “Mulan” or any film, even if it was not the best movie. There is something undeniably more special about the overall event of going to the movie theater and sitting in an auditorium, away from life for a few hours. Plus, you are not as tempted to just go on your phone, as most of us do while watching movies at home.
Ultimately, I believe it is more than doable for movie theaters to safely reopen in North Carolina, so that students looking for safe activities this semester and frequent moviegoers like myself can enjoy the wonders of going to the movies again.