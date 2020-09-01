Entertainment options have become severely limited over the past five months, commencing with the shuttering of movie theaters, museums, bars, concerts… the list, unfortunately, goes on. With limited entertainment options come new opportunities to keep oneself occupied around the house, for better or for worse. That being said, here is my ranking of the most notable pandemic trends, from worst to best.
Instagram Live: 2.5/10. The appeal of Instagram Live is understandable, especially during a time when physical interaction is extremely limited. When in doubt, livestream your night routine. However, the annoyance of seeing 50 people I follow livestream all at once outweighs any previous interest I had in the Instagram feature. At best, it’s a boring, monotonous video of the mundanity that has become our everyday life—at worst, it’s a career-destroying platform that could change how the public perceives you. All in all, Instagram Live should not be your go-to for at-home entertainment.
DIY hair appointments: 5/10. I may be biased, as I bleached my own hair in April and ended up paying my horrified stylist $150 to fix it, but these spur-of-the-moment endeavors rarely go well. Semipermanent hair dye and colored hair sprays are relatively low-risk, but pull out the scissors or box bleach and you’re going to have a mess on your hands. Even though the new school year comes as an opportunity to “reinvent yourself,” there are less destructive and inexpensive ways to do so. Reorganize your desk, sell your old clothes, dabble in meditation—anything but chopping off six inches of your hair only to make a painful call to your hairstylist when you’ve realized your mistake.
“Tiger King”: 6/10. “Channel your inner Carole Baskin,” was not something I expected to see spray-painted in all its glory across the Free Expression Tunnel, but it became a staple during my walks to Hillsborough Street for at least a week straight until it was painted over. It just goes to show how influential the show was during the height of its popularity on Netflix, from TikTok remixes to official merchandise. However, the series itself—especially the characters within it—is so ethically appalling that I felt like I needed to take a shower after every episode. In the midst of some very troubling times, “Tiger King” was not my first choice of docuseries, but I will admit that the show itself is so grotesquely enthralling that it’s almost impossible to look away.
Dalgona (whipped) coffee: 7.5/10. Whipping a seemingly insubstantial mixture of instant coffee, water and sugar by hand seems undeserving of the 20 minutes of effort, but you’ve got to admit that the final product is delicious, and Instagram-worthy to boot. Scraping the caramel fluff into a mason jar filled with milk is intensely satisfying and a great afternoon drink for hot summer days when you need a little pick-me-up in the afternoon but don’t want to sacrifice your sleep over a regular cup of coffee. The cleanup can be inconvenient if you decide to take the faster route and whip the blend with a hand mixer, but it does save time.
Baking your own bread: 8/10. Carb-loading never felt so good. Baking your own bread is a time-consuming, but rewarding, process that leaves you with a deeply delicious loaf of bread — and that by itself should be reason enough to tie on an apron and buy sourdough starter. Now that most of us are back at home again, those who have even the slightest bit of expertise in the kitchen should try their hand at a loaf or two. Your bread may not be perfect on the first bake, but this shouldn’t stop you from trying— baking bread will satisfy your craving for both a delicious snack and a fun activity between your Zoom classes.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 9.5/10. The only downside to this beautiful dreamscape of a video game is that it will set you back at least $60, and up to $360 if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch. That being said, let me be the latest in describing my absolute idolization of this game, from the dreamy graphics and soothing sound effects to the easy customization of your own personal island. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the most heavily used Switch games over the past several months, and for good reason— it’s the perfect blend of calmness, nostalgia and fun that will keep you occupied for hours on end. Whether you play it during a study break or right before you fall asleep, I can’t recommend it enough.
From moving back home and adapting to online school to watching brutal injustices play out in front of our very eyes, we are living in unprecedented times. During a time when our favorite small companies are going bankrupt and the world is literally going up in flames, taking a second to step back and breathe is more important than ever. Making time for yourself and incorporating self-care into your routine is crucial. Baking bread, playing a peaceful video game— small yet impactful mental breaks like these can come as a welcome hiatus to the chaos that reigns around us.