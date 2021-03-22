Sigmund Freud might’ve agreed that a conscious choice to study law came from a subconscious desire to attract the most appealing partner. The logic being, as Sir Francis Bacon said, “knowledge is power.” The power and prestige of a law degree results in above-average compensation, and if “money talks,” it could then lead to the confidence needed to attract the fittest of potential partners, by Darwinian standards, making old Sigmund right, even in 2021.
However, if we’re not just making life choices based on our libidos, is it more a matter of nature versus nurture? How many of our peers, nurtured by their parents, are finding they’ve chosen the same professions as mom and dad? Or is it nature? Are the little kids who once made clothes for their dolls now thrilled to be knee-deep in the study of textiles and fabrics? And then there are also the students who haven’t found their calling yet, searching through various programs like NC State’s famous exploratory studies program.
While the decision to choose a major can sometimes feel like a lifelong commitment, in reality, a college degree in itself can often be a stepping stone to an unexpected destiny. The lead guitarist for the band Queen, Brian May, originally got a Ph.D. in astrophysics before rocking out on stage with Freddie Mercury. And he is only one of many examples.
When I think back to why I filled in the little bubble beside “communications” when selecting my major, I may not have fully realized the events that led me to that point. However, in retrospect, I can’t help but remember how my favorite thing in kindergarten was show and tell: sitting in a circle with others, listening and talking about the unique things they each found important, looking through a little window into their individual worlds and wanting to know more. I’ve never stopped asking.
I ventured to ask some members of our Pack a simple question: What made you choose your major?
Julian Fernandez, a second-year studying art and design, described having always been “in awe of the detail and emotion each TV or film animation portrayed and how I could relate to the characters on screen,” which is why he chose to be an art and design major with a concentration in animation: to create new stories and characters the next generation of children can grow up learning from, like he did.
Declan Crowe, a first-year studying meteorology, has always literally had his head in the clouds, saying he’d like to work at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I’ve loved meteorology ever since I was a kid,” Crowe said. “Now that I’m involved with it even more, I love exploring all the science of it and being able to learn more about the world around me.”
Devi Argi, a first-year studying agroecology and sustainable food systems, has unconventionally planned out her future in a way as to not limit her desire to pursue multiple passions.
“My advisor kind of looked at me funny when I told her all the things I’m passionate about and want to do in my life,” Argi said. “I legit planned out the next three years of my life, down to every class I will take each semester so I stay on schedule.”
Although it’s true that many people are simply born with a knack for something that happens to double as a marketable trait, others seem to find their mojo through osmosis. Those who found their calling through the nurturing influences of significant people in their lives may have done so through the natural wisdom that comes from learning by observing others.
Shelby Brady, a first-year studying business administration, chose to mirror her parents’ degrees for its versatility in the job market.
“My mom graduated from Clemson University with a business degree, and my father graduated from Wake Forest University with a business degree,” Brady said. “It is what I was brought up around.”
Tess Moore, a first-year studying engineering, fell in love with her field after she had an incredible chemistry teacher in high school.
“She really inspired me to pursue a chemical engineering degree, and paper science is very similar to chemical engineering, except it’s more hands-on and specific,” Moore said.
As Chancellor Randy Woodson would remind us, “Think and Do” — in that order. College is a relatively small slice of our lives, yet a priceless time. It’s four years dedicated mostly to thinking and then getting our feet wet, through internships, labs, extracurriculars and other opportunities to “do.”
NC State offers nearly 100 majors and 130 minors. I think the best way to choose the right fork is to find one that will literally feed you and feed your soul, but should you find yourself undecided, don’t despair. College is also a great place to develop a work ethic and to take the time to allow your own ideas to mature. A college degree is a key that can ultimately open many different doors. Don’t just go to college to get a job. Go to college to start your life!