This semester has been hell. I am in my fifth year at NC State. I am so close to graduating this spring, but it has been nearly impossible for me to concentrate or finish my assignments. I am afraid that I will not be able to finish this semester or that the quality of my work will not reflect my capabilities. My priorities are quickly shifting away from schoolwork towards my mental health. The people I care about are struggling and, in trying to support them, I find myself struggling as well. In addition to this, I have a full course load, an internship and a job to keep up with… I can only imagine what other students and teachers are going through right now.
I am overwhelmed. The odds are stacked against me, and I am sure many other students would say the same. When classes went virtual, I was ready to tackle them, if not a little nervous. Then I realized that the expectations for school remained the same, maybe more intense. The pace was increased due to a shorter semester with no breaks. Assignments were still docked if missed. Coupled with life in a pandemic, teachers and students have been trying hard to maintain their sanity.
When I saw the email about spring break being canceled, I was outraged. Many students and staff were not consulted about how another semester like this would make them feel and what we could do to alleviate the pressure. Instead, stress levels are at an all-time high and one of our only outlets will be taken away. Again. While wellness days have been added, they are randomly spread out as single days during the week. This does not allow for the mental reset that students and teachers need.
Here is what I propose: Let us listen to what our students and teachers have to say. From student experience, we are trying to juggle 700 things at once. Here are a couple of different options that may work better for the spring semester:
Make the semester full length and completely online with spring break.
If we bring people back for the spring, we need to commit to it. We should not send anyone home again. That adds unnecessary stress to the lives of students and their families. If we do not think that it is safe to open 100%, we should not open at all. Also, with Housing’s current COVID-19 precautions, they are not equipped to offer housing to all students who need it.
Make the semester full length and provide multiple long weekends instead of spring break.
Without a substantial break, the semester will be more about survival than learning, similar to the fall. If it is necessary, take spring break away and add on to weekends instead of random days throughout the week.
Offer alternative class options to students.
Most classes are only being offered as hybrid or synchronous classes. Many students, especially out-of-state and international students, would rather take their classes completely online or asynchronously. This would assist with schedule flexibility at home and with classes that are required for graduation.
Lighten the course loads.
COVID-19 has given us a chance to change the way that we offer education. Courses are giving the same amounts of work, if not more. Expectations are the same and not being tailored to our online experience.
MOST IMPORTANT: Send us an email, a survey, something! Figure out what is going on throughout the semester and find innovative ways to do something about it. Too many students and teachers are overwhelmed. What can we do?
This is our chance to make a difference.
Kayla Faulk is a fifth-year studying biological sciences and criminology.