Typically, the initial reaction to the news of a university employee facing racist allegations would be shock, anger and, undoubtedly, a little bit of heartbreak. But, why? By this point in the 21st century, why are we still surprised that such disheartening actions take place? One would think that after hundreds of years, we would simply stop caring that there are certain people in the world who just cannot understand the concept of equality. Yet, we as humans cannot accept such injustices, so we fight back and hope that one day, just maybe, we might be able to change people for the better.
While these efforts to end inequality surely are not in vain, it certainly appears at times as if they are. When attending a public university that costs thousands of dollars, it should be assumed that the campus climate would be inviting and accepting of people of all natures. In fact, NC State requires diversity training through the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity. This training is provided in different forms for all people on campus, whether they be students (undergraduate or graduate), staff or on a leadership team.
Chadwick Seagraves, the technology support services employee at NC State accused of being a member of the far-right hate group the Proud Boys, would be subject to this mandatory diversity training. However, if these allegations are true, the training clearly did not have an effective impact on him. As NC State concluded their investigations into Seagraves’ allegations, they claimed to have found no substantial evidence and would not impose any further actions. But, allegations like this happen on college campuses quite frequently, and just like Seagraves, the accused walk free.
In June 2020, the University of Louisiana System president conducted an investigation of racist allegations taking place on multiple campuses, including the University of Louisiana Monroe and Northwestern State University. At the conclusion of the investigation, it appeared as if, in each scenario, no definitive action was taken, but instead they decided a statement denouncing racism was applicable instead.
Smith College, located in Northampton, Massachusetts, also had an incident involving a racist employee, but in this instance, it was directed specifically towards a student at the same university. A staff member claimed that an African American student seemed “out of place,” and therefore called the police on her. In reality, the student had been doing nothing more than eating her lunch in a residence hall. After the conclusion of the investigation, it was found that the staff member was not in the wrong and was allowed to stay on employment.
It is extremely disappointing that a public university that preaches inclusion and diversity, like NC State does, allows its employees to abide by a different standard of action. Students have not only had to become used to hearing about university employee racial allegations, but also that said employees get let off scot-free. Injustices on campus without reprimand should not be normalized, and it is up to NC State to rectify such problematic behavior.