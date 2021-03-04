Excessive screen time is known to cause numerous issues, ranging from an increase in migraines or headaches to amplified mental health issues. In fact, the dangers of excessive screen time became a popular topic of discussion even before the COVID-19 pandemic. As we now spend most of our day looking at some type of digital screen, it is important to recognize the drastic increase in our screen time and how this could be affecting us in a number of ways.
I actually turned off the screen time feature on my iPhone a long time ago because I found it stressful to see not only the alarming amount of time I spend aimlessly scrolling through my phone each week, but also the increase or decrease of the time.
After calculating the amount of screen time I spend on just Zoom classes and virtual club meetings each week, I found that I spend about seven hours each week on my computer. This certainly does not account for the countless hours I spend on my asynchronous classes, staring at my phone or rewatching shows such as “New Girl'' and “iCarly.”
Before the pandemic, when most students took classes in person, we had more structured schedules and, therefore, more breaks from screens throughout the day without even thinking about it. For example, you might have had a 9 a.m. class in which you used your computer for half of the class, but the other half you listened and watched the professor rather than your screen. Then, as you walk across campus to get to your next class or grab lunch, you are able to take another screen time break and get some fresh air.
Surely we all know how much the pandemic has changed our daily lives as college students, but we need to realize how much our screen time has greatly increased due to the typical day I just described not being the norm right now.
Personally, sometimes, I find myself immediately going on my phone after a Zoom call ends or rewarding myself for finishing an assignment by using my phone for a couple hours as a mental break from school. While there is nothing technically wrong with this, it is not the best thing to do after just spending a lot of time on another screen — in this case, my computer — especially as it can cause more problems.
For example, over the last semester or so, I started to notice my eyesight was getting worse and that I probably needed a new prescription. My eye doctor told me that my eyesight had indeed worsened, but primarily due to the increase in my screen time with online school. She said that my eyes are locked and focusing on screens for long periods of time, thus straining them more often and without breaks like we used to have with in-person school.
She was right, as the National Headache Foundation found that “prolonged access to devices also increases the risk for ocular complications, such as eye strain or dry eyes…”
This all made me think about how my eyes have likely suffered tremendously since classes became remote, and I also use my phone now more than ever for entertainment. Additionally, I have always done my assignments and essays in one go with no breaks, again making my eyes strain more on a regular basis.
Another unfortunate effect I often experience from too much screen time is headaches that can progress into migraines. Aside from the pain that sometimes will not go away unless I sleep it off, it also hinders my ability to continue doing schoolwork on my computer because the light of the screen itself causes my head to hurt even more.
This usually occurs on days when I have the most Zoom classes and assignments to complete. But I only recently realized that this was making my screen time much higher, to the point where it has become the culprit of these issues.
Fortunately, there are ways to fix this problem once it is recognized. I encourage students to really think about how much time they spend on devices during this time with nearly all of school being online and how this may be affecting you more than you think.
An easy way to avoid the negative effects of screen time is to turn on blue-light filters on all your devices, including your phone and computer, as we tend to use them the most. This will decrease the amount of blue light emanating from your devices and protect your eyes from the negative impacts of blue light and even help you fix your sleeping schedule as blue-light exposure at night can make your brain think it is morning time and not time to go to sleep.
Finally, if you suspect you are experiencing negative effects from excessive screen time, make sure you prioritize taking breaks and be sure to spend more time doing activities you enjoy away from screens.